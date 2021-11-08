Cannes Short Film Winner Vasilis Kekatos Set to Begin Shooting TV Series 'Milky Way' (EXCLUSIVE)

GRANTS
The International Documentary Association (IDA) will award grants totalling $105,000 to five films through its Pare Lorentz Documentary Fund on the theme, “Challenging White Supremacy.”
The films are “Aanikoobijigan” (Adam Khalil, director; Zack Khalil, director; Steve Holmgren, producer; Francesca Alfano, producer; Tiffany Sia, co-producer; Grace Remington, co-producer); “Brigidy Bram: The Life and Mind of Kendal Hanna” (Laura Gamse, director/producer; Kareem Mortimer, director/producer); “Home Is Somewhere Else” (Carlos Hagerman, co-director/producer; Jorge Villalobos, co-director); “The Quiet Part” (working title) (Rachel Lauren Mueller, director; Ariel Tilson, producer); and “Yintah” (Michael Toledano, director/producer; Jennifer Wickham, producer; Franklin López, producer; Brenda Michell, producer).
In addition, filmmakers Ilse...
