CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Kosmos Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Monday reported a loss of $28.6 million...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Monday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 11 cents per share. The technology investment fund posted revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Dallas Kosmos Energy Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
WWL-AMFM

Business: Child Tax credit deadline today

If you are not already receiving child tax credit payments, the deadline to sign up for them is today. The credit provides up to $300 per month per child under age 6 for a total of $1,800, and up to $250 per month per child ages 6 to 17, for a
PERSONAL FINANCE
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) sank 0.19% to $336.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.72 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company achieved on November 5th.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

CMA CGM, Engie to Decarbonize Shipping

The partnership aims to support the development of a synthetic methane production and distribution industry for the shipping sector. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
Sportico

McIlroy Fund Makes Another Splash in Golf With Troon Investment

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is investing in golf course management company Troon, through his investment fund, Symphony Ventures. In partnership with private equity firm TPG Capital, Symphony Ventures aims to boost Troon with the addition of more capital and resources. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to close next month. Los Angeles-based private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners will maintain majority ownership of Troon, which it has held since 2017. Symphony Ventures has made more than a dozen investments since its founding in 2019 and has a growing portfolio, which includes dealings across...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy