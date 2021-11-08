Kosmos Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is investing in golf course management company Troon, through his investment fund, Symphony Ventures. In partnership with private equity firm TPG Capital, Symphony Ventures aims to boost Troon with the addition of more capital and resources.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to close next month. Los Angeles-based private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners will maintain majority ownership of Troon, which it has held since 2017.
Symphony Ventures has made more than a dozen investments since its founding in 2019 and has a growing portfolio, which includes dealings across...
