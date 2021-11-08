CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Blizzard-hit SoftBank launches buyback after $10 billion Vision Fund loss

CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftBank Group Corp slumped to a quarterly loss on Monday, as its Vision Fund unit took a $10 billion hit from a decline in the share price of its portfolio companies and as China's regulatory crackdown on tech firms weighed. Even as the value of its assets slide, the...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Loop Capital downgrades Shopify to neutral

Anthony Chukumba of Loop Capital joins 'TechCheck' to discuss Loop Capital's downgrade of Shopify. Chukumba explains why Shopify and Amazon can succeed simultaneously, and why it's not a zero-sum game.
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

Paradigm launches $2.5 billion venture fund for crypto companies

VC firm Paradigm has announced a new $2.5 billion venture fund for crypto companies and protocols. The fund will continue alongside its existing flagship fund. "This new fund and its size are reflective of crypto being the most exciting frontier in technology," said Paradigm co-founders Matt Huang and Fred Ehrsam in a blog post. "Web3 applications have grown to reach tens of millions of users, yet are still a far cry from the billions of Web2 users. The journey is just beginning, and the potential of crypto has never been more clear."
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masayoshi Son
Benzinga

RealEats CEO Unpacks Vision After $16M Series A Funding

Meal delivery service RealEats recently secured $16 million in Series A funding. The round was backed by Hamilton Lane, on behalf of the New York Common Retirement Fund, GNC Holdings, Armory Square Ventures, and Excell Partners. In learning more about how RealEats is making it simple for people to enjoy...
BUSINESS
CNBC

India's Fino Payments Bank discusses its muted stock market debut

Rishi Gupta of India's Fino Payments Bank says the company is trying to bring banking services to the masses, especially those who are unbanked or underbanked. It could take a few quarters for the stock market to fully understand the company's business, he adds.
STOCKS
CNBC

Engine No. 1 partner who challenged Exxon will leave hedge fund, sources say

Engine No. 1's head of active engagement Charlie Penner, who conceived and quarterbacked this year's successful board challenge at Exxon Mobil that stunned the corporate world, is leaving the sustainability-focused hedge fund, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Penner, a partner at Engine No. 1, has informed the firm...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank Group#Blizzard#Uber Technologies#Vision Fund#Softbank Group Corp#Japanese#The Vision Fund#Cnbc#Chinese#Coupang#Redex Research
CNBC

Twilio CEO touts company's long-term growth outlook after recent stock plunge

Twilio co-founder and CEO Jeff Lawson told CNBC on Monday that a late-October stock slide shouldn't distract investors from the company's long-term growth trajectory. "Our growth has been in the range of high 30s and low 50s for a while and at a nearly $3 billion revenue run rate," Lawson said, "those are astounding numbers."
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Regal Owner Cineworld’s CEO Touts “Real Grounds for Optimism” as October Revenue Nears 2019 Levels

Exhibition giant and Regal owner Cineworld reported improving box office and concession revenue trends for its third quarter and October, which neared pre-coronavirus pandemic levels as revenue for the month amounted to 90 percent of 2019 results. CEO Mooky Greidinger on Monday touted positive cinema business trends, saying: “We are thrilled to see audiences returning in significant numbers. Our partnerships with the studios are as strong as ever and with the incredible movie slate to come, there are real grounds for optimism in our industry.” “Customer demand has been particularly strong in a number of the group’s markets, in some cases even above...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Tapestry stock jumps after earnings beat, raised outlook and new $1 billion stock buyback program

Shares of Tapestry Inc. shot up 4.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after fashion company, with brands including Coach and Kate Spade, reported fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing "strong" customer engagement and increased demand. Separately, the company announced a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 2 slipped to $226.9 million, or 80 cents a share, from $231.7 million, or 83 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 70 cents. Sales grew 26.3% to $1.48 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.44 billion, as Coach sales rose 27% to $1.11 billion, Kate Spade sales increased 25% to $299.5 million and Stuart Weitzman sales grew 18% to $66.5 million. For fiscal 2022, the company raised its EPS guidance range to $3.45 to $3.50 from $3.30 to $3.35 and its revenue outlook to "approaching" $6.6 billion from $6.4 billion. The stock has declined 3.4% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.5%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
bitcoinist.com

MEXC Pioneer Launches with $100m Growth Fund to Back Expansive Vision

The explosion in defi and cryptocurrency in the past 18 months has led to a thriving digital assets industry, now one exchange, MEXC Global, has built a platform designed to give new projects, innovators and entrepreneurs the tools to turn their dreams into reality. Since October 2020, the total value...
MARKETS
Reuters

SoftBank buyback may ease pain of quarterly loss

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Distraction can be an effective form of pain relief. SoftBank Group (9984.T) boss Masayoshi Son was candid about the hurt of the $3.5 billion loss read more the Japanese technology investor suffered in the three months to September after big bets soured, including Korean retailer Coupang and Chinese ride-hailer Didi Global (DIDI.N). But he gave shareholders what they wanted with a new $8.8 billion share buyback programme.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mobileworldlive.com

SoftBank Group posts loss on China tech exposure

SoftBank Group booked a huge loss in its fiscal Q2 ending 30 September, as the value of its Vision Fund plunged due to sharp declines in its portfolio of China-based start-up companies following stricter regulations in the country. The company reported a net loss in the July to September period...
MARKETS
investing.com

SoftBank Surges on Boost From $8.8 Billion Share Buyback Plan

Investing.com – Softbank (OTC:SFTBY) Group stock (T:9984) closed 10.5% higher in Tokyo Tuesday as the Japanese conglomerate said it will buy back up to one trillion yen (around $8.8 billion) of its own shares. The 25 million shares earmarked for repurchase account for 14.6% of SoftBank’s total shares outstanding, excluding...
STOCKS
Reuters

SoftBank shares jump 11% on $9 bln buyback

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) shares jumped 10.5% on Tuesday, the first trading session after the Japanese conglomerate said it would spend up to 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) buying back almost 15% of its shares. The company announced the buyback, long speculated about by the...
STOCKS
investing.com

SoftBank Ends Lower as Portfolio Firms Bleed Vision Fund

Investing.com – Softbank stock (T:9984) closed 0.8% lower in Tokyo Monday as heavy erosion in the share prices of portfolio companies took a toll on its flagship Vision Fund’s second-quarter performance. The unit’s loss in the September quarter widened to 825.1 billion yen ($7.3 billion) owing to pandemic-driven writedowns, chiefly...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy