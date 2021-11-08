CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Eternals’ post-credits scenes, explained: What’s Harry Styles doing here?

By David Betancourt
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a run time of almost three hours, one would think there was nothing more for “Eternals” to say, but this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe and there is always more to the story hidden after the credits. “Eternals” has two post-credit scenes, which introduce new characters who could...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Shares Shock at Discovering He Was “No Longer In the MCU”

Tom Holland, who has become a household name among Marvel fans as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been through the wringer from a licensing standpoint during his super hero tenure. In the summer of 2019, for example, Sony and Marvel — who share distribution and production rights...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Speaks Out, Has Words For His Spider-Man Replacement

Tom Holland. The name on everyone’s lips. The leading man of this year’s most anticipated superhero sequel. Arguably, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Holland has been the world’s live-action Spider-Man for the past five years ever since appearing alongside Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Captain America: Civil War (2016), and as his third solo outing inches closer towards release, the actor has finally addressed being replaced as the web-slinging Marvel hero.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Eternals Director Reveals Identity Of The Voice In Post Credits Scene

Marvel Studios’ Eternals saw the debut of 10 new characters, well technically 11. Actually, 13. Aside from the Eternals, the superhero movie teased the possible debut of Kit Harington’s Black Knight sometime in the future. Not only that, the mid-credits scene saw Harry Styles come on board the Domo as another Eternal and Thanos’ brother, Eros.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Mahershala Ali
Person
Wesley Snipes
Polygon

Eternals’ post-credit scene brings the Marvel universe back to Thanos

For months, rumors have swirled that a certain celebrity would make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, and now, thanks to the movie’s post-credit scenes, we know for certain. The MCU’s latest addition hearkens back to Thanos and potentially forward to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3....
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Eternals: Whose Voice Stopped Dane Whitman in the Post-Credits Scene?

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Eternals! Read at your own risk!. The Eternals finally made its debut on the big screen and the events are not what everyone expected. Until the end, it is full of surprises and you never really know who to trust. In the post-credits scene, after losing his beloved Sersi, Dane Whitman confronted his family history and when he was about to pick up the sword, a voice stopped him and asked him if he is ready. Whose voice could that be?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals: Mystery Voice in Post-Credit Scene is Actually a Major MCU Character

Marvel's Eternals is now out in theaters and even if you haven't yet seen the film, you've probably heard the roaring buzz about the film's game-changing mid and post-credits scenes. (Warning: Major Spoilers for Eternals Follow in this article!) The Eternals mid-credits generated a lot of early buzz with its reveal that popstar Harry Styles has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Starfox, the brother of Thanos (with comedian Patton Oswalt as the teleporting Pip the Troll). The end-credits scene set up Dane Whitman's (Game of Thrones' Kit Harington) transformation into Marvel's Black Knight - but that's not all it did!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#Avengers#The Eternal Sersi
SuperHeroHype

Eternals Writers Reveal Alternate Post-Credits Scene Options

Eternals Writers Reveal Alternate Post-Credits Scene Options. As with all other Marvel Studios releases, the post-credits scenes from Eternals teased the future of the MCU in big ways, with two new characters making their live-action debut and a vocal cameo setting up one of the most highly-anticipated solo films of Phase Five. However, both sequences could have ended up looking very different. While speaking with The Wrap, screenwriters Kaz and Ryan Firpo discussed other ways these scenes could have played out.
MOVIES
Distractify

Was That [SPOILER]'s Voice in the Second Post-Credits Scene of 'Eternals'?

At the end of the actual movie, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) and Sersi (Gemma Chan) enjoy a stroll through London. However, Sersi, along with Phastos and Kingo, are quickly whisked off Earth by Arishem the Judge. After betraying the Celestials and preventing the birth of Tiamut, Arishem tells the trio he is going to examine their memories and judge for himself if they were right to save Earth.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Eternals’ Post-Credits Scene Nearly Involved Anthony Mackie’s Captain America

One of the aspects of Marvel Studios’ just-released “Eternals” that everybody is talking about has to do with the post-credits sequence — the one that introduces a certain character (and performer) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Not that one.) So when we jumped on a Zoom call with Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo, the co-screenwriters of the movie, we had to ask them about who that was and whether or not any other Marvel character could have popped up in their place.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Box Office: Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Endures as Box Office Leader Above ‘Clifford’

“Eternals” will keep its crown at the domestic box office, as the Marvel entry is projected to repeat as No. 1 with an estimated $27 million gross in its second weekend. Should current projections pan out, the MCU entry will fall approximately 62% in its sophomore outing. Measured against the second weekends of other Marvel Studios releases this year, that’s a much steeper drop than the 52% sink of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and a healthier one than the 67% tumble “Black Widow” took. However, that latter film simultaneously debuted as a rental on Disney Plus through...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Fans are Calling For Letitia Wright to be Removed from Wakanda Forever

You’re going to have to excuse me for laughing (ha) when thinking about how fans were so adamant that Chadwick Boseman not be digitally reinserted or recast for Wakanda Forever after his tragic passing, but are ready to chuck Letitia Wright due to her stand on vaccination. The issue with COVID is very real, but it would appear that a lot of people are failing to see the undercurrent that is starting to affect people and show business in its entirety as the measures being taken to prevent the further outbreak and spread are starting to look a little more like bullying than a general concern for everyone’s safety. With the vaccination mandate that so many have been talking about becoming a huge debate, it’s easy to think that everyone is going to be chiming in on the matter with their own words, and Wright is no different since she’s had plenty to say. But following an injury that took her off the set of Wakanda Forever and halted filming considering that she’s a big part of the movie, a lot of fans started to think that there’s something more to this since she’s made it clear where she stands on vaccination, and it’s already been seen that a few actors have been against it for a while.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kirsten Dunst Floats Return to ‘Spider-Man’ Movies: ‘I’d Be Old MJ at This Point with Little Spidey Babies’

With its blend of humor, relatable drama, and big-budget action, Sam Raimi’s 2002 version of “Spider-Man” created the framework for the modern superhero genre and laid the groundwork for the MCU’s domination of the box office. The movie, and its two sequels, featured Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. Now, nearly two decades after her first appearance as Spidey’s love interest, Dunst says she’d be open to reprising her role. Dunst discussed the possibility at a November 11 screening of her latest movie, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” with Variety’s Mark Malkin. “I would...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy