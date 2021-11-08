CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis: Flatlining participation, rising wages leave Fed employment puzzle unresolved

By Howard Schneider
Reuters
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve's hoped-for surge of people into the U.S. job market fell short again in October, with the labor force participation rate now flat for 15 months and continued broad wage gains reflecting what's become perhaps the key supply "bottleneck" for the central bank.

Average hourly earnings rose 4.9% on an annual basis in October, the most since March and continuing a pandemic-era rise in wages the Fed is watching for its possible effect on inflation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmG7S_0cpu5sCk00
Reuters Graphics

So far the wage gains are generally welcomed by the Fed, likely to support spending and economic growth in coming months as pandemic-era government programs decline, and providing some evidence the central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy is helping the least well off.

Earnings in the lower-paid leisure and hospitality industry, hardest hit in terms of joblessness at the outset of the pandemic and still the farthest from recovering lost employment, rose more than 11% as of October compared to a year ago, nearly double the pace of the next closest industry, transportation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMs6p_0cpu5sCk00
Reuters Graphics

But an otherwise strong October employment report, with 531,000 jobs added, came with a footnote: Growth in the labor force moved sideways again, foiling the Fed's hopes that people would return to jobs or begin actively seeking work in larger numbers. Since August of 2020 the labor force participation rate has ranged between 61.4% and 61.7%, making little headway back to the pre-pandemic level of 63.4% that policymakers have set their sights on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382TbO_0cpu5sCk00
Reuters Graphics

October's rate was 61.6%, unchanged from September.

Unless that improves, wrote Capital Economics Senior U.S. Economist Michael Pearce, wages are likely to continue higher and the Fed left open to the risk that "maximum employment" may arrive sooner, with a lower-than-anticipated level of jobs.

"There was absolutely no sign of a pick-up in labor supply. That suggests the sharp acceleration in wage growth in recent months has further to run," Pearce said. Fed officials are "arguing that participation rates will rebound as virus fears and caregiving burdens ease. But with growth in the labor force muted even as case numbers drop back, we're increasingly worried that the big drop in participation over the past few years will prove permanent."

So far Fed Chair Jerome Powell and top policymakers feel the increase in wages is in line with changes in prices overall and labor productivity - meaning it won't be an inflationary force on its own, and help turn what's expected to be a temporary period of rising prices into something more persistent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9jtd_0cpu5sCk00
Reuters Graphics

Recent gains have helped narrow some of the gap in the U.S. income distribution, bringing the leisure and hospitality industry's $19 average hourly pay a bit closer to the nearly $31 national average, and narrowing the spread with workers in the highest-paid and tech-influenced information industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXvXA_0cpu5sCk00
Reuters Graphics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BL5H5_0cpu5sCk00
Reuters Graphics

The transition of the economy back to fuller reliance on private earnings will also be key to sustaining U.S. growth that Fed officials and economists expect to accelerate now that the pandemic is easing again.

An Atlanta Fed real-time tracker for quarterly economic growth for the rest of 2021 jumped Friday to 8.5% from 8.2% after news U.S. companies added 531,000 jobs in October, a pace that shows an easing of pandemic concerns and which could make up the job market's remaining lost ground sometime next year.

The unemployment rate of 4.6% is now just 1.1 percentage points above the 3.5% mark hit at the start of the pandemic, and has clawed back more than 90% of the surge in the spring of 2020 when it spiked to 14.8%.

"Wages have been moving up strongly, very strongly...It's very important, and it's generally a good thing," Powell said last week after the Fed's latest policy meeting.

But the Fed has now tied its policy, and any increase in interest rates from the current near-zero level, to reaching "maximum employment." That's a concept the central bank has not quantified but is judging against an array of statistics including the behavior of labor force participation and wages.

The two influence each other, and Powell this week acknowledged that the lack of improvement in the numbers of people working or actively looking for work has surprised him.

As the infections from the coronavirus Delta variant subsided "we thought that schools reopening and elapsing unemployment benefits would produce some sort of additional labor supply. That doesn't seem to have been the case," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

COLUMN-Funds pause record selling of 10-year Treasuries: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hedge funds paused their relentless selling of 10-year Treasuries futures ahead of last week’s U.S. consumer price data, but the spike in annual inflation to its highest in more than three decades suggests the hiatus could be a short one. The October inflation report...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pearce
Reuters

FOREX-Yuan strengthens as Biden-Xi seek reset; dollar waits for data

* Yuan hits 5-month peak as Biden-Xi seem friendly * Euro struggles to rally from 16-month trough * Bitcoin drops 5% By Tom Westbrook SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The yuan scaled a five-month high in Asia on Tuesday as traders welcomed dialogue between the U.S. and Chinese presidents, while the dollar held near a 16-month peak against the euro ahead of U.S. retail sales data that could influence the outlook for interest rates. Calling U.S. President Joe Biden an "old friend," his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping said their countries must increase communication and cooperation - remarks that had markets hoping cordiality could lead to a reduction in tariffs. Support for riskier currencies ebbed as further readouts from both sides showed plenty of differences remain in ties between the world's two biggest economies, but the yuan was kept supported at 6.3728 per dollar. It had climbed as far as 6.3666 per dollar. The euro, at $1.1377, lacks major support until around $1.12 and was pounded on Monday amid concerns about COVID-19 outbreaks on the continent and insistence from Europe's central bank chief that she won't be hurried in to rate hikes. The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars made modest gains but retraced them as traders looked ahead to the U.S. retail sales data due at 1300 GMT. The yen steadied at 114.15 per dollar and the Aussie was last flat at $0.7344. "U.S. retail sales today is the big watch to gauge if demand is resilient amid inflation," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. If it is, that could mean more pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike rates sooner. Another factor keeping moves small in the Asia session was talk that Biden might soon announce his pick for Federal Reserve chair - probably either a reappointment of Jerome Powell or a promotion for Fed Governor Lael Brainard. "If Powell is chosen, we expect no impact on the dollar. But if Brainard is chosen, we expect a short term fall in U.S. interest rates and the dollar because it is widely believed a Brainard-led FOMC would be more dovish than otherwise," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Carol Kong. Earlier in the Asia session, Reserve Bank of Australia head Philip Lowe again pushed back on markets pricing in RBA rate hikes as soon as 2022, but it had little immediate effect on traders who expect 100 basis points of tightening by early 2023. The New Zealand dollar was steady at $0.7035 and in a waiting mode before next week's Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting where markets have priced in a 25 basis point rate hike and a 40% chance that it will be 50 basis points. Sterling was steady at $1.3419. Euro crosses were also languishing after Monday's insistence from European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde that hikes could do more harm than good at this point - a dovish contrast with hawkish hints being dropped by other central bankers. The common currency's tumble to $1.1356 on Monday propelled the U.S. dollar index to its 2021 high of 95.595 as well as hitting the euro pretty broadly. The gulf in tone across the Channel sent the euro on its steepest slide against the pound in six months on Monday as Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told a parliamentary committee he was "very uneasy" about inflation. Canada's central bank chief Tiff Macklem was even more forthright and said "we are getting closer" to hikes in an opinion piece, driving the Canadian dollar to a four-and-a-half year high against the euro. Bitcoin was down 5% and testing support at $60,600. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0633 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1375 $1.1367 +0.07% -6.90% +1.1386 +1.1360 Dollar/Yen 114.1900 114.1850 +0.01% +10.56% +114.3050 +114.1350 Euro/Yen <EURJPY=EB 129.88 129.74 +0.11% +2.33% +130.0700 +129.7000 S> Dollar/Swiss 0.9250 0.9246 +0.02% +4.53% +0.9257 +0.9238 Sterling/Dollar 1.3422 1.3415 +0.05% -1.76% +1.3437 +1.3412 Dollar/Canadian 1.2518 1.2511 +0.06% -1.70% +1.2522 +1.2493 Aussie/Dollar 0.7338 0.7348 -0.13% -4.61% +0.7368 +0.7336 NZ 0.7033 0.7045 -0.16% -2.06% +0.7063 +0.7033 Dollar/Dollar All spots Tokyo spots Europe spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ (Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Jacqueline Wong & Simon Cameron-Moore)
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

When Do Morgan Stanley Economists Expect An Interest Rate Hike?

In a report released on Sunday, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) economists say they don’t expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates until 2023. What Happened: Strategist Andrew Sheets says Morgan Stanley’s economics team is forecasting that the Fed will halt its asset purchases by the middle of 2022. The outlook anticipates the central bank will begin raising interest rates in early 2023.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Labor Productivity#Fed#Capital Economics
KITV.com

Inflation, explained: Why prices keep going up and who's to blame

Confused about inflation? You're not alone. Inflation is, paradoxically, both incredibly simple to understand and absurdly complicated. Let's start with the simplest version: Inflation happens when prices broadly go up. That "broadly" is important: At any given time, the price of goods will fluctuate based on shifting tastes. Someone makes...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. consumer sentiment plunges to 10-year low on inflation worries -UMich

Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment plunged in early November to the lowest level in a decade as surging inflation cut into households’ living standards, with few believing policymakers are taking sufficient steps to mitigate the issue, a widely followed survey published on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s...
BUSINESS
NBC News

Consumer sentiment hits 10-year low while workers quit jobs in record numbers

Consumer confidence hit a 10-year low in November as inflation climbed to the highest levels since the early 1990s, according to a closely watched gauge. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index tumbled to 66.8 for November, according to a preliminary reading Friday. That was the lowest since November 2011 and well below economists' estimates of 72.5. October’s reading was 71.7, meaning that the November level represented a 6.8 percent drop.
BUSINESS
