CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Space consultant talks about the future of space travel in west Texas

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MIDLAND, Texas — Oscar Garcia and his company InterFlight Global have been working directly with Midland for over four years now. Last week, Garcia addressed the Midland Development Corporation on the future of aerospace and space travel in west Texas. "Remember, Jeff Bezos is 120 miles down the road...

www.newswest9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

SpaceX Rocket Sends 600th Space Traveler Into Orbit in 60 Years

“We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things not because they are easy, but because they are hard,” said President John F. Kennedy, kicking off the space race in 1962. All these decades later, there was still nothing easy about SpaceX and NASA’s effort to send four astronauts to International Space Station Wednesday night. The flight carried with it the 600th person to reach Earth orbit since Yuri Gagarin’s historic trip 60 years ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KREX

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carried four astronauts into orbit Wednesday night, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
syracuse.edu

A Pioneering Space Traveler’s Tale

Syracuse University alumna and veteran reflects on her extraordinary journey as a trailblazing test pilot, astronaut and space shuttle commander. When the space shuttle Columbia exploded re-entering Earth’s atmosphere on February 1, 2003, the NASA program found itself at a crossroads. It had already endured the Challenger disaster 17 years earlier and here it was again, facing a second devastating loss that claimed the lives of seven crew members. For Eileen Collins ’78, H’01, the Syracuse University alumna who had risen through the NASA ranks to become the first woman to both pilot and command space shuttle missions, it was a time of personal reckoning. “The Columbia accident did not have to happen,” says the retired U.S. Air Force colonel. “The aftermath was a huge part of my life because I was the commander of the next mission. I don’t ever want to live through that again.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Midland, TX
Industry
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Business
City
Van Horn, TX
dailyutahchronicle.com

Bringhurst: Let Billionaires Foot the Bill for Space Travel

Space exploration is an increasingly profitable sector and billionaires are cashing in. Since Elon Musk’s success with SpaceX, other entrepreneurs have hopped on the train — Richard Branson founded Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos started Blue Origin. Many are upset billionaires are investing in space while climate change remains a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTVN.com

Sparks Company Plays Big Role in Space Travel

The idea of space tourism is growing, and it is getting much closer to reality. Sierra Nevada Corporation is based in Sparks. The company is teaming up with Blue Origin to build a commercial space station by the end of the decade. The space station is called "Orbital Reef". It would be used for companies and individuals, like a business park or a village.
SPARKS, NV
Phys.org

Making space travel inclusive for all

In a weightless, microgravity environment like space, what do ability and disability look like? How can someone with partial sight or impaired mobility navigate in a confined space like the space station? As scientists and innovators continue to push the boundaries of spaceflight and the possibility of human life on other planets, how can we build space infrastructure that is inclusive of all humans?
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Indy100

Jeff Bezos thinks that in the future humans will be born in space and Earth will become a holiday home

Humans in the future could be born in space, with Earth being used as a holiday home, according to billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Amazon and Blue Origin founder who himself recently flew on a Blue Origin rocket to the edge of space believes we will live in space colonies while taking the odd holiday getaway back down to Earth in “the way you visit Yellowstone National Park”.
ECONOMY
NewsWest 9

Beto O'Rourke talks health care in rural west Texas

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Beto O'Rourke officially announced his candidacy for Texas governor Monday. On the same day, he visited Fort Stockton to talk about some of the health care issues in rural west Texas and how they can be improved. One of the big topics centered on expanding Medicaid...
TEXAS STATE
scitechdaily.com

A New Era of Cosmological Discovery: NASA’s Roman Space Telescope To Unravel the Secrets of Dark Energy and Dark Matter

A team of scientists has forecast the scientific impact of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope’s High Latitude Wide Area Survey on critical questions in cosmology. This observation program will consist of both imaging, which reveals the locations, shapes, sizes, and colors of objects like distant galaxies, and spectroscopy, which involves measuring the intensity of light from those objects at different wavelengths, across the same enormous swath of the universe. Scientists will be able to harness the power of a variety of cross-checking techniques using this rich data set, which promises an unprecedented look into some of cosmology’s most vexing problems.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#West Texas#Space Industry#South Texas#Interflight Global#Mdc
Government Technology

What’s special about these ‘space tacos’?

The astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) recently made some tasty space tacos, and they’ve shared the recipe with the rest of us down here on Earth. All in all, it’s not that much different from a recipe for tacos made down here. The most unique part is perhaps the fact that they grew the chiles on the ISS itself.
INDUSTRY
New York Post

Elon Musk finds buyer for ‘last remaining house’ as he focuses on Mars mission

Elon Musk has finally scored a buyer for the final home he owns nearly a month after it was listed for sale in San Francisco, The Post can report. The property went under contract on Saturday, Nov. 13 — a year-and-a-half after the billionaire vowed to unload his vast real estate portfolio to focus on his mission to colonize Mars.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy