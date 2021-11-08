CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Issuing Fewer License to Carry Permits, Gun Sales Slower Than 2020

By Nik Rajkovic
 8 days ago

License to carry permits are down in Texas, but gun sales have only slightly slowed down from last year's record numbers.

A logical answer would be Texas' new permitless carry law that went into effect two months ago.

Texas Law Shield attorney T. Edwin Walker believes that number will go back up once owners realize the benefits of a license.

"They're entitled to more specific notice about the prohibition about carrying. They're allowed to go in some places that permitless people are not allowed to go into," he says.

"They have a defense in the event they accidentally leave their gun in their carry on piece of baggage when they go to the airport."

Walker says there are advantages when it comes to federal law too.

"Your license is basically your background check when you go purchase a new gun. There's a whole federal gun-free school zone law that you've got to be aware of if you don't have a permit, but you're exempted from if you do."

Background checks for purchases in Texas are down from 2020, but still higher than previous years.

"Historically you can see that in presidential election years gun sales go up and then it kind of tapers off until the next round of politics and next round of political rhetoric gets it all stirred up again."

Nationally, background checks have eclipsed last year's record pace with 32.8 million through October.

