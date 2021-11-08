CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former Georgia State dean, professor pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CimVx_0cpu5jVR00
Stock photo of handcuffs. (luctheo/Pixabay.com)

ATLANTA (AP) — A former professor and dean at Georgia State University has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, federal prosecutors said.

Daniel Deocampo, 48, had videos and images of children as young as 5 years old engaging in sexually explicit conduct, prosecutors said in a news release.

“Deocampo was caught brazenly using the university network to exploit children,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine said in the release. “It is disturbing when we learn that an educator engages in this type of disgusting behavior. Possessing child pornography victimizes and abuses the children in the images each time they are disseminated.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia State’s cyber security department alerted the FBI in November 2020 that an employee was using the university network to access websites that appeared to contain child pornography, prosecutors said.

The FBI and Georgia State cyber security staff determined that Deocampo had visited multiple websites containing child pornography from campus in November and December 2020.

After learning from university staff that Deocampo often accessed the university network from home, the FBI found that he also accessed child pornography websites from home in late December and early January.

Agents executed search warrants at his house and his university office and lab space on Jan. 6 and recovered a laptop belonging to Deocampo that had more than 4,000 child pornography files, including about 190 videos.

Deocampo pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced Feb. 23.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman who won freedom from prison in 2011 dies of COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — A woman who won freedom from prison a decade ago after being convicted with her sister in a 1993 armed robbery in Mississippi, then went on to become an advocate for justice, has died of COVID-19. Jamie Scott died Nov. 9 after contracting the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to a statement issued Monday by the organization Sisters of Hope, which she founded with sister Gladys Scott. She was 49.
JACKSON, MS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Judge denies mistrial in Arbery case after attorney has issue with Jesse Jackson in courtroom

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — It was a day full of calls for mistrials and allegations of jury influencing as the trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery continued in south Georgia Monday. Channel 2′s Tony Thomas has been in Brunswick since the beginning of the trial. Thomas said the judge denied that mistrial Monday and instead put the blame for any extra attention this trial is getting right back on one of the defense attorneys.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgians rally to back jailed ex-president on hunger strike

TBILISI, Georgia — (AP) — Several thousand people rallied in the Georgian capital on Monday, demanding that authorities in the ex-Soviet nation transfer the jailed ex-president to a civilian hospital amid reports that his health is deteriorating after weeks of being on a hunger strike. Mikheil Saakashvili, 53, announced a...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Georgia State University#Fbi#Tv News#Ap#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
99K+
Followers
75K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy