It had been nearly 10,000 days since Ohio State suffered the type of defeat that was staring it in the face. In the season opener Tuesday night at Value City Arena, the No. 17 Buckeyes trailed Akron by one point with exactly six seconds to play. Moments before, Ohio State's leading scorer and rebounder, E.J. Liddell, had fouled out while defending Zips guard Ali Ali on a successful 3-point try. Ali's made free throw marked the eighth lead change in a back-and-forth game, and it put Akron in a position to become the first Ohio team to beat the Buckeyes on their home court since Bowling Green on Dec. 22, 1994 — a 59-50 Falcons win, which had been played 9,839 prior.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO