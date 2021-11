The Kansas City Chiefs have had a very disappointing start to their 2021 season. Not only have they started the year just 3-4, but they have also done it in a frustrating manner. The defense has been one of the worst in football and the offense can’t stop turning the ball over. The players are frustrated. The fans are frustrated. That’s bad enough, but now the players and fans are even clashing with each other online. Needless to say, this is not how anyone wanted or predicted the season to go.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO