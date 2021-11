Aston Villa and England star Tyrone Mings says he could be “prime minister” when he retires.Mings has used his voice in politics, most famously when he criticised Home Secretary Priti Patel for her comments on the Three Lions taking a knee during the Euros campaign this summer.When asked what he may do when he retires from football, Mings told Goal: “I might try to be prime minister...“A lot of people don’t want us to go into politics too deeply. I get that people want football to be escapism and keep politics and sport removed from each other, but it will...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO