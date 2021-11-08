CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nitin Sawhney: New war requiem marks Coventry Cathedral's 60th year

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 60th anniversary of Coventry Cathedral is being marked by poetry, art and a new war requiem. Musician Nitin Sawhney has composed the piece for 2021 City of Culture. Ghosts in the Ruins marks the cathedral's consecration, for which Benjamin Britten's War Requiem was originally created. The cathedral was...

BBC

Luke Jerram's Earth artwork Gaia at Coventry Cathedral

An illuminated planet Earth sculpture has been installed in a cathedral ruins as part of a peace festival. The seven-metre diameter (23ft) globe by Luke Jerram has been to locations around the world, and recently seen at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow. The piece should give a "renewed sense of...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Coventry Cathedral: Artwork installed in place of vandalised window

A new work of art has been installed at Coventry Cathedral, to temporarily stand in place of a vandalised etched window. The Lichtung is the work of artist Anne Petters and remains in place until February. It has gone on display close to the shattered Angel of Eternal Gospel, in...
VISUAL ART
BBC

KITE Festival: 'Ideas and music' event set for 2022

An "ideas and music" festival postponed in 2020 and this year because of coronavirus will launch next summer. Grace Jones and Mavis Staples are among the artists due to appear at KITE 2022 at Grade II-listed Kirtlington Park in Oxfordshire. Former foreign secretary David Miliband and Delia Smith will also...
THEATER & DANCE
BBC

Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 to be live in Coventry

Coventry will host Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2022, three years after the last live Big Weekend festival. It will take place 27-29 May at the War Memorial Park. More than 70,000 fans are expected over the three-day event, and acts are expected to be announced soon. Rapper Pa Salieu...
WORLD
Person
Benjamin Britten
AFP

Wilbur Smith: the chronicler of African adventures

Zambia-born novelist Wilbur Smith chronicled dramatic adventures on the African continent, creating internationally-acclaimed fiction that drew on his own action-packed life. Published in 2018, his autobiography "On Leopard Rock" chronicles his own adventures -- the raw material for his fiction -- including being attacked by lions, getting lost in the African bush and crawling through the precarious tunnels of gold mines.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Wilbur Smith obituary

At the age of eight, Wilbur Smith was given his grandfather’s Remington rifle, which had 122 notches on the butt. He shot his first lion when he was 14. Such a boy seemed destined to become a hunter, but it was on paper that Smith realised his dreams of adventure – and millions shared them through his 49 novels over half a century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITIES
upsetmagazine.com

Korn have confirmed details of their new album, 'Requiem'

Korn have confirmed details of their new album, 'Requiem'. Set for release on 4th February, the announcement arrives alongside lead single and video 'Start The Healing'. Director Tim Saccenti says of the clip: "Our idea for this video was to mutate that aspect of the DNA of Korn, of what makes them so inspiring, their mix of raw power and transportive aesthetics and human emotion.
MUSIC
interviewmagazine.com

Adam Granduciel and Keri Russell Mark The War On Drugs’ New Chapter

Most of us will have a War On Drugs moment at some point in our lives. Over five zeitgeist-altering albums—epic in their emotional scope and sonic depth—the Philly-born band has earned a reputation for encapsulating the near-univeral sense of uneasiness and exuberance of coming of age. Formed in 2005, the band has become a cornerstone of contemporary Americana, and has collaborated with the likes of Kurt Vile, Sharon Van Etten, and The National. For Adam Granduciel, the band’s lead guitarist and front man, shepherding The War On Drugs in its various configurations has been the singular focus of the past 15 years. “There was a beautiful aimlessness to that time,” he recalls on a recent Zoom call, “But I wouldn’t want to go back to being 23.” This shift is evident in I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the latest of the band’s five albums, out last week, which embraces a certain rock n’ roll jubilance that was scarce on previous records. The new record offers bite-sized melodies and tighter lyrics where albums like 2008’s Slave Ambient or 2010’s Lost in the Dream thrummed with expansive guitar riffs and stifled, impossible-to-encapsulate feeling. Granduciel attributes his new sound to the birth of his son, Bruce. After more than a decade of touring, fatherhood has had a clarifying effect: “I can write about the same things that I did in my 20s,” says Granduciel, “But I know what I’m singing about.” Below, the musician talks with his new friend and mega-fan, the actor Keri Russell, about his upcoming tour, the art of improvisation, and being 42.
ROCK MUSIC
BBC

Wolverhampton artist on dream university degree aged 77

A 77-year-old woman said she is achieving her childhood dreams as she nears the completion of her degree. Janet MacDougall, from Tettenhall, left school after completing her O-levels but was told as a girl to focus on marriage and family life. She is now in her final year at the...
EDUCATION
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marie Claire

Prince Charles May Not Become King Charles: Why His Regnal Title Could Change

Obviously Prince Charles is the next King of England, queuing up in the line of succession with Prince William behind him, who has Prince George behind him. But since Prince Charles has been in the public eye his entire life—a full 73 years—it’s hard to imagine him as anything other than Charles. However, when he does eventually become king, he’ll actually have the opportunity to pick a new name for himself.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
U.K.
thefocus.news

Steve Burton could be the mystery character leaving General Hospital

Steve Burton has been a key member of ABC’s “General Hospital” since he began playing the role of Jason Quartermaine (Morgan) in 1991. Fans are now worried that he could be leaving the soap as rumours are circulating of his exit. After a couple of years MIA from General Hospital,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: UPDATE On Mary Schmucker’s Health

Recently, it was revealed that former Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker had been hospitalized. Fans and viewers were very concerned for Mama Mary, as she is affectionately referred to. Now, her daughter-in-law is sharing an update on how the beloved matriarch is doing after her time in the ICU.
TV SHOWS
dexerto.com

Amouranth takes Ludwig up on offer to create her own adult toy

Twitch star and popular content creator Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa could be getting into the adult toy business after responding to an offer by fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren. Amouranth has been one of the most business-savvy creators on the internet, making millions off streaming on Twitch and her OF content. Her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wvli927.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
MUSIC
BBC

Woman, 94, forced to hand over father's WWI medals in Oldbury

A 94-year-old woman had to hand over her father's World War One war medals after being "threatened with violence". Three masked men smashed through a glass back door at her home in Oldbury, the evening before Remembrance Sunday, West Midlands Police said. Det Sgt Ian Comfort said she was forced...
PUBLIC SAFETY

