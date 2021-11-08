CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

2 children injured in shooting incident in South Carolina

By Sydney Broadus, Sophia Radebaugh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQXTS_0cpu3np500

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that involved two children.

The incident occurred on Staunton Bridge Road at 1:33 p.m on Nov. 7.

Deputies said they arrived on the scene and learned that a male child victim and a female child victim were transported to the hospital prior to the deputies’ arrival.

Both children are suffering from at least one gunshot wound their conditions are unknown at this time.

A woman 7 News spoke to who lives close by says she has children of her own and can’t fathom something like this happening to them.

“It’s a hurting feeling, and I’m a mother of four. It’s not safe. My kids don’t come outside because this world doesn’t care about nobody,” Quinnyata Griffin said.

According to the sheriff’s office, they do not have a suspect at this time.

This investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

The sheriff’s office asks if anyone has any information concerning this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

