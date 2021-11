Public Works has temporarily closed approximately 100 feet at the end of the South Jetty due to damages from heavy wave action this past weekend. The South Jetty walkout is open up to the barricades that are in place. Public Works will begin staging large rocks starting tomorrow and the placement of the rocks on the jetty will begin early next week. Asphalt repairs will begin immediately following this placement. The South Jetty asphalt walkout will be closed November 8th and 9th for these repairs.

VENICE, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO