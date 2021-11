Shopping local has never been more important than it has over the past 22 months. Small businesses are the lifeblood of the local economy. The holiday season can often make or break local businesses, many of whom get some of their goods from local artists and artisans. In fact holiday sales account for at least 20% of a business’s annual sales. Thankfully Erie County has quite a few shopping districts that are conveniently located no matter where you live and some that are experiencing resurgences that are well worth your time to explore.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO