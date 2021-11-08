CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

George, Jackson lead Clippers past Hornets, 120-106

WNCT
WNCT
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yQEn_0cpu3dzp00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 20 points, Reggie Jackson added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 120-106 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory.

Luke Kennard had 18 points, and Terance Mann finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Down 13 in the first quarter and in a nine-point hole with less than seven minutes remaining, the Clippers had a 22-0 run to take a 115-102 lead.

“It was our defense,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said. “I think our defense really picked up, our physicality, our attention to detail was a lot better. I thought our focus in the first half, physically, was pretty bad.”

LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had 21 points for the Hornets in their fourth straight loss. Ball played his first game in Los Angeles since a right wrist fracture against the Clippers last March forced him to miss 21 games.

Miles Bridges also had 21 points for the Hornets, and Terry Rozier added 17.

“They have a good chemistry,” Hornets head coach James Borrego said of his Ball-Bridges guard combination. “They know how to play together, look for each other, especially in transition at the rim. I think both guys grew up tonight; they took a step forward.”

Charlotte got a 3-pointer from Rozier with 7:09 to play, then didn’t make another field goal until a layup by Bridges with 1:09 remaining.

The Clippers were coming off a victory at Minnesota on Friday when the rallied from a 20-point first-half deficit.

“Ever since last year we have made a lot of good comebacks and we know it’s never over,” said the Clippers Ivica Zubac, who had 14 points and 11 rebounds. “At the same time, we have to be better starting games because going down 15, 20 is hard, it takes a lot of energy.”

SERGING FORWARD

Clippers big man Serge Ibaka was active for the first time this season following back surgery in June and made his debut with 3:52 remaining in the first quarter. He did not score on three shots over eight minutes.

“Now, I think the most important thing is for me to be patient,” said Ibaka, as he started his 13 season and second with the Clippers after he averaged 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 41 games last season. “I’ll try to dig in with my teammates. It’s gonna come. It’s the first game in almost a year. But I’m healthy, I’m back and I’m in good shape.”

TIP-INS

Hornets: F P.J. Washington missed his second consecutive game with a hyperextended left elbow. …C Mason Plumlee was in the starting lineup after he was a game-time decision with a left rib contusion but failed to reach double digits in rebounds or points for the sixth-consecutive game.

Clippers: George reached 14,500 career points and is one of seven active players with that many points, as well as 4,500 rebounds and 2,500 steals to join Carmelo Anthony Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Clippers: Host Portland on Tuesday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Paul George leads one of the most epic meltdowns in NBA history during Clippers vs Timberwolves

Safe to say, the NBA 2021-22 Season is looking like the season of the comebacks. After the hoop fans have seen Los Angeles Lakers blowout massive leads against OKC, Paul George led LA Clippers replicated the same sort of comeback against Karl Anthony Towns’ Minnesota Timberwolves. In the Clippers vs Timberwolves showdown, the former team were down by as many as 20 points at one point.
NBA
charlottenews.net

Unlikely names lead Warriors past Hornets

Jordan Poole picked up the slack on an off shooting game for backcourt mate Stephen Curry with a season-best 31 points Wednesday night, helping the Golden State Warriors overpower the visiting Charlotte Hornets 114-92. Gary Payton II came off the bench to chip in with a season-high scoring night of...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
1460 ESPN Yakima

Ball, Oubre Lead Hornets Past Trail Blazers, 125-113

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 13 of his 26 points in the decisive fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125-113 on Sunday night. Miles Bridges added 19 points and a career-high nine assists, and P.J. Washington had 17 points to help give coach James Borrego his 100th career victory. Charlotte finished 20 of 42 from 3-point range. C.J. McCollum had 25 points for Portland, and Jusuf Nurkic had 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Blazers had won two in a row.
NBA
sacramentosun.com

Late push gets Paul George, Clippers past Thunder

The Los Angeles Clippers overcame another tough shooting night, coming from behind to defeat the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 99-94 on Monday night. The Clippers trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half but surged ahead of the youthful Thunder in the game's final 2 1/2 minutes.
NBA
AllClippers

LA Clippers Storm Back Again, Defeat Charlotte Hornets 120-106

The LA Clippers have won four-straight games, and are above .500 for the first time this season. It looked shaky midway through the final frame, but the team dominated the last few minutes to pull out the 120-106 victory. About midway through the fourth quarter, the Clippers called a timeout...
NBA
FOX Sports

Paul George leading LA Clippers in Kawhi Leonard's absence with all-around play

Chauncey Billups clearly remembers when things started clicking for Paul George as a playmaker. It happened halfway through last season, when Billups, who was then the lead assistant coach for the Clippers under Tyronn Lue, would spend hours watching film with George, trying to teach the skilled wing to react to defenses and make the smartest possible play.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
James Borrego
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Tyronn Lue
At The Hive

Recap: Hornets fall apart in the fourth, lose to Clippers, 120-106

Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball scored 21 points apiece, but a 22-0 Clippers run late in the fourth quarter decided the game as the Hornets dropped their fourth straight to the Los Angeles Clippers, 120-106. The Hornets actually started the game well. A 19-4 run midway through the first quarter...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Paul George, Reggie Jackson Power Clippers to Win vs. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Paul George's 24-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist evening led the Los Angeles Clippers to a 117-109 win over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at Staples Center. The Clippers hit 16 of 30 three-pointers as Reggie Jackson (23 points) and Nicolas Batum (22) complemented George's efforts. Trail Blazers point guard Damian...
NBA
WCNC

Charlotte drops road contest to the Clippers, 120-106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Clippers would not be denied in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles went on a 22-0 run late in the fourth quarter and rode the momentum to a 120-106 win against the Charlotte Hornets Sunday night. Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball led the Hornets offensively with 21...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#George Jackson Lead#Ap#The Los Angeles Clippers#Ball Bridges#The Clippers Ivica Zubac
chatsports.com

Bridges, Ball lead Hornets past Walker, Knicks 104-96

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 24 points on some high-flying dunks and spin moves, point guard LaMelo Ball had a career-high 17 rebounds to go with 12 points and nine assists, and the Charlotte Hornets erased an early 16-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 104-96 on Friday night.
NBA
WNCT

Bridges, Rozier help Hornets snap Warriors 7-game win streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier sought out Charlotte Hornets teammate Mason Plumlee, the team’s 7-foot center, after the game Sunday night game and joked with him that he plans to handle all jump balls going forward. Rozier outleaped Draymond Green on a late jump ball and also made two...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
WNCT

WNCT

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy