Apple-Facebook fight moves to metaverse

By Scott Rosenberg
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago
Facebook's pivot to the metaverse is also a move to check Apple in the tech industry's long-term game of "what's next." The big picture: Tech's leaders view their story as a series of shifts from one dominant platform to another. Each transition is a moment of peril to incumbents and opportunity...

houstonmirror.com

Will the Metaverse change reality It's already happened

The fear that the ?metaverse? ? an immersive, virtual, augmented world being developed by the company formerly known as Facebook ? could change reality for the worse misses the fact that much of life is already mediated digitally. The idea that reality in the future will be a world of...
vrfocus.com

Facebook is now Meta but What Does That Mean?

So, Facebook announced its rebrand a couple of weeks ago. Let’s get into it. The social media giant will be positioning itself ready to build the metaverse, and in keeping with that goal, it changed its parent-company name to ‘Meta’. Meta will now be known as the overarching company that runs Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, and Oculus among others.
INTERNET
The Motley Fool

3 Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

Nvidia's technology could provide the critical foundation for the metaverse. Meta Platforms is investing billions of dollars in a bet on the metaverse that could pay off handsomely. Unity plans to provide the tools for millions of creators to build the metaverse. The metaverse is coming. And the internet as...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Apps#Metaverse#Smartphone#Apple Facebook#Tech#Ar
Axios

Ohio AG sues Facebook for misleading the public

Ohio attorney general Dave Yost filed suit against Facebook parent company Meta, alleging it misled the public about the potential harm its products can cause. What's happening: Yost filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) and Facebook investors, citing the Wall Street Journal's reporting and internal documents leaked by former employee Frances Haugen, according to a release from Yost's office on Monday.
INTERNET
AFP

Ifeoma Ozoma: US tech whistleblower helping others speak out

Being a whistleblower comes down to careful preparation but also an eye trained for dirty tricks, said Ifeoma Ozoma, an ex-employee of several Silicon Valley giants turned revealer of tech world wrongdoing. "I planned it like a program or product launch. Obviously the experience is something very personal, but I approached it like work," she told AFP. While Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has become a figurehead for the fight against social media's faults, there are others in the tech world, like Ozoma, who have also taken big risks to stand up. An African-American, former policymaker relations specialist for Google, Pinterest and Facebook, she continues to work for ethics in tech, but from the outside, via her consulting firm Earthseed.
BUSINESS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, the iPhone 13, and iPads

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + a $200 Gift Card + Apple HomePod Mini The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops With holiday supply chain disruptions causing a lot of nervousness, we know that many of our readers are doing their Christmas shopping as early as possible. And as per usual, some of the year’s top...
ELECTRONICS
Design Taxi

Watch: WSJ Reporter Spends A Full 24 Hours Living In The Metaverse

Prominent figures in Big Tech like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg have hyped the growing metaverse as the next frontier of everyday interactions. To see how this transition might look, Wall Street Journal senior personal tech columnist Joanna Stern spent an entire day in this unfamiliar world, or at least the infancy of it.
INTERNET
zycrypto.com

Mark Zuckerberg’s Idea Of The Metaverse Is Receiving Endless Criticism — Here’s Why

Facebook recently rebranded to “Meta”, updating its logo to an infinite loop in a move that will see the company shift focus from social media to the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO also disclosed that, unlike previous times which have seen users peer through small screens, Meta is focused on bringing a virtual experience parallel to real-world experiences to its users.
BUSINESS
ithinkdiff.com

Denouncing Facebook’s metaverse, Niantic pursues AR glasses to compete with Apple, Snapchat, and Microsoft

Niantic, creator of the popular outdoor game, Pokémon GO wants to take the users’ augmented reality (AR) experience to the next level by launching AR glasses. In an interview with Wired, Niantic CEO John Hanke discussed his vision of the future of AR technology to make the real world a better place, contrary to Meta’s (former Facebook) idea of creating a completely digital matrix “metaverse” which is Hanke’s dystopian nightmare.
ELECTRONICS
Boston Globe

To build the Metaverse, Meta first wants to build stores

SAN FRANCISCO — One of Mark Zuckerberg’s first steps toward building the metaverse may be physical instead of virtual. Meta, the social media company formerly known as Facebook, has discussed opening retail stores that will eventually span the world, said people with knowledge of the project and company documents viewed by The New York Times. The stores would be used to introduce people to devices made by the company’s Reality Labs division, such as virtual reality headsets and, eventually, augmented reality glasses, they said.
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Microsoft goes the Facebook way; joins 'Metaverse' bandwagon

The term " metaverse " is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry's imagination - so much so that one of the best-known internet platforms is rebranding to signal its embrace of the futuristic idea. Microsoft. Corp's video conferencing platform, Teams, was one of the biggest gainers as physical...
INTERNET
Apple Insider

Facebook's Nick Clegg says Apple privacy moves are 'commercial land grab'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Sir Nick Clegg has accused Apple of double standards, in claiming it is protecting user privacy while really abusing the power ofiOS and its dominant position in the market.
TECHNOLOGY
The Atlantic

The Real Reason Facebook Changed Its Name

Meta—the company formerly known as Facebook—desperately wants you to believe that it is going to put the future on your face. That was the gist of Mark Zuckerberg’s hour-and-a-half announcement today that the largest social-media company in history was officially rebranding, and reorienting itself to focus on “the metaverse.”. The...
INTERNET
SlashGear

Huawei strategy to evade US ban won’t do it favors

The US government is slowly but very surely tightening the noose around Huawei and even ZTE. Its latest move was to make sure that the embattled Chinese company’s products will not be granted any exception from the FCC when it comes to the country’s Internet infrastructure and industry. Before that, however, Huawei had already been having trouble keeping its consumer … Continue reading
BUSINESS
CNN

Rivian is fueled by a powerful force: Jeff Bezos' desire to spite Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric truck maker that's rocketed overnight from relative obscurity to $100 billion Wall Street darling, owes much of its breakout success to one very powerful fanboy: Jeff Bezos. And, less directly, to that fanboy's archnemesis Elon Musk. When the Amazon founder this summer...
INDUSTRY
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
66K+
Followers
29K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

