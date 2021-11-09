UserTesting (USER) Launches 14.17M Share IPO at $15-$17/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) announced today that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 19,444,444 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Shares”), at $9.00 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,916,667 Common Shares. The Offering will result in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $175.0 million (or approximately $201.2 million if the underwriters’ option to purchase additional Common Shares is exercised in full) prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. As part of the Offering, Scorpio Holdings Limited, a related party of the Company, has agreed to purchase 3,666,666 Common Shares at the public offering price. In addition, Robert Bugbee (the Company’s President) and a non-executive director have agreed to purchase 222,222 and 11,111 Common Shares, respectively, at the public offering price.
