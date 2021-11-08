CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border wait times are a thing again

By NICK TAYLOR-VAISEY, ZI-ANN LUM
POLITICO
 7 days ago

Send tips | Subscribe here | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. We're your hosts, Nick Taylor-Vaisey and Zi-Ann Lum. It's Monday, which means a fully reopened Canada-U.S. land border (sorta). Also, the Liberal caucus meets for the first time since the election. And we have the latest developments on...

POLITICO

Hiring spree on the Hill

Send tips | Subscribe here | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I'm your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey. Welcome to Monday. We're a week away from a Speech from the Throne, a few days from a Three Amigos meeting in Washington, and smack-dab in the middle of a hiring spree in Ottawa. Also, Justin Trudeau is in Alberta to check off a big item on the post-election to-do list.
CHINA
POLITICO

Who are you watching on Parliament Hill?

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I'm your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey. TGIF. We take a closer look at Mona Fortier's ascendancy, do the math on all the Tories with new responsibilities, and marvel at the Ottawa Citizen's annual Remembrance Day project.
POLITICS
POLITICO

A front-row seat at COP

Send tips | Subscribe here | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I'm your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey. Today is Remembrance Day, and thousands of Canadians will quietly observe ceremonies across Canada. We talk to the man who knows everything there is to know about CF-18 flypasts. Plus, the Tories won't give up on their coalition claims. And ZI-ANN LUM gets MARY NG on the phone to talk Three Amigos.
CHINA
POLITICO

Hello. Hola. Bonjour/Hi: Three Amigos on standby

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Zi-Ann l Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK, we’re your hosts, Zi-Ann Lum and Nick Taylor-Vaisey. Today, will elbow bumps pre-empt a Three Amigo handshake? Who is who in the Shadow Cabinet — and what does it mean? A proposed deal for the COP26 climate talks. Plus, the Bank of Canada governor talks change.
AMERICAS
WILX-TV

US-Canada border reopens, travelers waste no time

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S.-Canada border reopened Monday. It had been closed to nonessential travel since the start of the COVID pandemic. Vaccinated Canadians can finally cross the border into Michigan. Chris Perry, with Customs and Border Patrol, said travelers are not wasting any time. “We’ve been consistent throughout...
LANSING, MI
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION
