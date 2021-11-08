CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford's New F-150 V8 Supercharger Has Supercar Horsepower

By Jay Traugott
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The non-hybrid or all-electric Ford F-150 hasn't been in the news much lately. Sales, however, remain as strong as ever despite the production crunch caused by the semiconductor chip crisis. A majority of buyers are opting for one of the turbocharged EcoBoost engines (the PowerStroke diesel is dead for 2022), but...

thedrive

The Ford F-150 Lightning Will Be a Ton of People’s First EV—and First Ford

Ford claims more than 160,000 retail reservations have been placed for the electric pickup truck. The numbers are in, and Ford's gotta be feeling pretty good about its upcoming electric pickup, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. According to stats released by the Dearborn automaker, the upcoming truck will not only increase Ford's market share in the electric vehicle segment, but will also potentially generate tens of thousands of first-time EV and Ford buyers along the way.
CARS
2022 Ford Shelby GT500 Arrives In Code Orange And New Heritage Edition

Historic Ford Mustang names start with the GT (no one is preserving LXs), and moves through Mach 1, Boss and GT350. But the king of the hill has always been the Shelby GT500. The latest was introduced at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, going on sale in 2020 with a 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V8 making 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque. In short, it was the best and most powerful ponycar ever created.
CARS
Jalopnik

A 700 HP Supercharged F-150 Might Be The Cheapest Power You Can Buy New

America is the land of cheap horsepower. Our Constitution guarantees us the unalienable right to buy obscenely powerful vehicles for extremely reasonable monthly payments — or at least it will once Congress starts returning my calls. Now, Ford has decided the honor of Cheapest Horsepower In The Country should go (in true American fashion) to a pickup — if you’re willing to take a couple extra steps to get it.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Six Ford F-150 Lightnings Charge At Electrify America Site

A bunch of Ford F-150 Lightning test vehicles were recently spotted at a publicly available Electrify America fast charging station. According to Travel Tesla Dad, who shared the video, there were a total of six electric F-150 - first four can be seen right away (black, red, silver and white). At a later point, we saw also a blue one.
CARS
This Is How You Slam A Square Body Chevy Truck

America is the land of the pickup truck. Nowhere else do people love these big lumbering vehicles more, and the aftermarket scene is absolutely massive. One of the most popular trucks to modify is the classic square body Chevy. The modern Chevrolet Silverado is a nice truck, but newer trucks lack the road presence of these retro machines, and no one knows that better than Roadster Shop, a restoration and modification outfit that specializes in classic trucks. Roadster Shop is famous for selling virtually brand-new square body trucks with 650 horsepower V8 engines, and its latest product is sure to draw the attention of GM truck fans across the nation. Roadster Shop is now offering a custom chassis that allows modders to slam late '80s and '90s GM pickups, right to the floor.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Ford Packs 480 Horsepower Into Its F-100 Eluminator Electric Restomod

With crate motors gaining more popularity within the automotive industry, Ford is now showing off its flexibility yet again over at the SEMA Show by crafting an F-100 electric restomod. After teaming up with MLe Racecars for the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, Ford has now reunited with MLe Racecars for...
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Ford F-150 starts at $31,335, a $350 increase

XLT $37,745 ($650) King Ranch $57,925 ($215) The forum pricing didn't include the Limited trim. CarsDirect says that based on the order guide it's seen, the Limited goes up by $2,280 to $75,150 after destination. Yet CarsDirect also noted that "most F-150 trims will soon see a relatively minor price increase ranging from $215 to $350." We're not sure if CarsDirect has seen a different order guide, and the site didn't break down increases by trim, but the XLT and Lariat trims about double that latter figure. We couldn't find figures to match CarsDirects' findings on any Ford forum we checked.
BUYING CARS
Pistonheads

New Ford Bronco Desert Racer gets Mustang V8

Usually it went that the USA was jealous of the cars offered to Europeans and not to them. Now it seems the roles have started to reverse somewhat. The States now gets cars like the Cadillac Blackwings, the new Nissan Z and a manual BMW M3 not offered to Europe, which doesn't seem at all fair. And now the balance swings even further in favour of our cousins across the pond with this, the Ford Bronco Desert Racer. Which looks like a very cool Baja racer, because that's exactly what is it - except more because Ford is going to make a few for off-roady types that aren't rally raid champions to actually buy. And you thought a Defender Trophy was a cool way to spend £200k...
CARS
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Gear Patrol

Ford Is Building the Ultimate V8 Bronco — And It's Insanely Pricey

Unlike the last-generation of eight-cylinder-powered models, when Ford launched the all-new Bronco, it did so with two turbocharged engine choices: a 2.3-liter inline-four and a 2.7-liter V6. Since Ford has phased out the V8 from even performance trucks like the current Raptor, it seemed improbable that the Blue Oval would ever offer a new Bronco with eight cylinders.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Fusion, Mondeo To Emulate F-150 Lightning Front LED Setup

Over the last several months, Ford Authority spies have spotted a number of 2023 Ford Fusion (or Mondeo) prototypes out driving around wearing less and less camouflage. The Fusion/Mondeo is set to make a return to Ford’s lineup as both a sedan and crossover-like wagon/hatchback after the Fusion was discontinued in North America last summer, while the Mondeo is set to follow suit early next year in Europe. Recently, we got our first look at the sedan’s rear end and its Ford Mustang/Ford Mustang Mach-E-inspired taillights, and now we’re getting a good view of the model’s Ford F-150 Lightning-like front LED setup.
CARS
CNET

Ford F-150 Lightning EV tops 160,000 reservations as production nears

Despite the fervor around Tesla's Cybertruck, it's been an open question as to how America's truck buyers would respond to an all-electric pickup. Judging by the rising number of reservations for Ford's upcoming all-electric F-150 Lightning, that audience is substantial. Thus far, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has logged over 160,000 total reservations, up from 150,000 mentioned during a preproduction announcement mid-September. That number, first reported Wednesday by EV fan site Electrek, has been confirmed to Roadshow by a Ford spokesperson.
DEARBORN, MI
Carscoops

Ford Performance Introduces 700 HP Supercharger Upgrade For 2021 F-150 Models

Ford Performance has just unveiled a new supercharger package for the 2021 F-150 pickup truck. This new supercharger has been designed for F-150 models installed with the latest variant of the 5.0-liter Coyote V8. It has been designed specifically to work with the cylinder deactivation technology of the engine and lifts grunt up to 700 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque.
CARS
thedrive

2021 Ford F-150 Supercharger Kit: 700 HP, Won’t Void Your Warranty

It'll let the 5.0-liter V8 F-150 hit 60 mph in less than five seconds. If all you want from life is a new, factory-backed, 700-horsepower pickup truck but the Ford tattoo on your chest prohibits you from buying a Ram 1500 TRX, worry no more because Ford Performance will be offering a new supercharger kit for the 2021 F-150 that takes the truck to Hellcat territory.
CARS
Carscoops

Joe Rogan’s 1969 Camaro Restomod Has An 860 HP Supercharged LSA V8

In between hosting his popular podcast, doing comedy tours around the U.S., and commentating for the UFC, Joe Rogan has also built up quite an enviable collection of cars over the years. This heavily-modified 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is the latest addition to his garage. This Camaro started out life as...
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

