Ford's New F-150 V8 Supercharger Has Supercar Horsepower

Usually it went that the USA was jealous of the cars offered to Europeans and not to them. Now it seems the roles have started to reverse somewhat. The States now gets cars like the Cadillac Blackwings, the new Nissan Z and a manual BMW M3 not offered to Europe, which doesn't seem at all fair. And now the balance swings even further in favour of our cousins across the pond with this, the Ford Bronco Desert Racer. Which looks like a very cool Baja racer, because that's exactly what is it - except more because Ford is going to make a few for off-roady types that aren't rally raid champions to actually buy. And you thought a Defender Trophy was a cool way to spend £200k...

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO