Ford's New F-150 V8 Supercharger Has Supercar Horsepower

America is the land of the pickup truck. Nowhere else do people love these big lumbering vehicles more, and the aftermarket scene is absolutely massive. One of the most popular trucks to modify is the classic square body Chevy. The modern Chevrolet Silverado is a nice truck, but newer trucks lack the road presence of these retro machines, and no one knows that better than Roadster Shop, a restoration and modification outfit that specializes in classic trucks. Roadster Shop is famous for selling virtually brand-new square body trucks with 650 horsepower V8 engines, and its latest product is sure to draw the attention of GM truck fans across the nation. Roadster Shop is now offering a custom chassis that allows modders to slam late '80s and '90s GM pickups, right to the floor.
