Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 FE release dates leaked

By Max Parker
 7 days ago
Galaxy S21 (left) vs S21 Ultra (right)

If you’re looking to start 2022 off with an upgrade to your phone then it looks like you’re going to have a number of different options available from Samsung.

According to leaker Jon Prosser, who’s previously had a good record with Apple and Google news, we’re going to be kicking off 2022 with a couple of big Unpacked events from Samsung.

Prosser tweeted that Samsung will have a duo of events in the first two months of the year, kicking off with an Unpacked event on January 4 for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE we expected to see unveiled a couple of months ago.

The second event would take place on February 8 and see the highly-anticipated announcement of the Galaxy S22 series of phones.

The tweet also divulges some details on pre-orders and release dates for the devices. If the information turns out to be correct then the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available on January 11, while the S22 series will be available to order on February 8 before going on sale 10 days later on February 18.

Samsung tends to release its flagship S-series smartphone line early in the year, so these dates don’t come as too much of a surprise. After sticking to a February/March date for a number of years, Samsung switched things up earlier in 2021 by announcing the Galaxy S21 in January. We were big fans of the S21 series, awarding the Galaxy S21 Ultra the prestigious Phone of the Year award.

The launch date mentioned for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – likely a cheaper version of the regular S21 – falls at the beginning of the annual CES tech conference taking place in Las Vegas. Samsungs tends to have a strong presence at the show so again this timing does make a lot of sense. Previously we’ve seen Samsung launch the Galaxy S10 Lite at the show.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra looks like a Note phone

Prosser also tweeted reported images of the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra, which looks a lot like Samsung’s now retired Note series of devices. There’s a slot for the S Pen and a more rounded overall look.

Of course, as with any leak like this it’s always worth taking it with a hefty pinch of salt until it is officially confirmed by Samsung. Currently Samsung hasn’t announced any upcoming Unpacked events.

Trusted Take

Kicking off the year with two Samsung Unpacked events within two months is certainly exciting and I can’t wait to see how Samsung improves things with the S22 series. Early leaks and rumours haven’t provided too many details yet, so there’s a lot we still don’t know.

