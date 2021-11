The smartphone market has been in a state of flux in the past two years or so, and not just because of the COVID-19 pandemic or the more recent component supply shortage. There’s also the shift in market leaders because of the absence of certain former giants in that space. In the US, in particular, that dynamic is producing rather interesting figures, resulting in the return of Motorola and the entry of OnePlus to the country’s top five thanks to LG’s exit.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO