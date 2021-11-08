CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cowen Starts GitLab Inc (GTLB) at Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood initiates coverage on GitLab Inc (NASDAQ:...

www.streetinsider.com

KXLY

3 Top Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Pullback

To use a baseball analogy, one of the best parts about investing is that you can’t strike out looking. No matter how many stocks you watch go by, and no matter how long you watch them, you don’t lose money by waiting for a better opportunity to come around. That...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Guggenheim Starts The Vita Coco Co. Inc (COCO) at Buy

Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet initiates coverage on The Vita Coco Co. Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Starts Portillo's, Inc (PTLO) at Buy

Loop Capital analyst Alton Stump initiates coverage on Portillo's, Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Starts The Vita Coco Co. Inc (COCO) at Outperform

(Updated - November 15, 2021 9:11 AM EST)Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein initiates coverage on The Vita Coco Co. Inc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Starts Decibel Therapeutics Inc (DBTX) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Emanuela Branchetti initiates coverage on Decibel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DBTX) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) PT Lowered to $79 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Brian Holland lowered the price target on Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) to $79.00 (from $101.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) PT Lowered to $17 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Max Rakhlenko lowered the price target on F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) to $17.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

EVgo, Inc. (EVGO) PT Raised to $22 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Gabe Daoud Jr. raised the price target on EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) to $22.00 (from $13.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Starts Portillo's, Inc (PTLO) at Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan initiates coverage on Portillo's, Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) with an Overweight rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Alibaba, Tyson Foods

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, but the benchmark S&P 500 index snapped its five-week winning streak, as mounting inflation fears sapped investor sentiment. Between another batch of high-profile earnings reports from notable companies, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Macy’s (NYSE:M), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), as well as more important economic data—including the latest U.S. retail sales figures—the week ahead is expected to be an eventful one.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dril-Quip (DRQ) PT Lowered to $20 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi lowered the price target on Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ) to $20.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Science 37 (SNCE) PT Raised to $18 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee raised the price target on Science 37 (NASDAQ: SNCE) to $18.00 (from $14.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stephens Starts Genasys Inc. (GNSS) at Overweight

Stephens analyst Brian Colley nitiates coverage on Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

iSun, Inc (ISUN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. iSun, Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.35), $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.44). Fourth Quarter 2021 Business Outlook:. Based upon our current projections, Canoo expects:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Dan Walk initiates coverage on Aris Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: ARIS) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $18.00. The analyst comments "We believe ARIS offers public equity investors a midstream-like business model with high-quality underlying assets (higher growth, comparable capital efficiency, and lower leverage vs broader Midstream G&P) at a significant discount to fair value. While “pure play” comps are limited, we believe relative valuation is attractive on underlying asset quality (both below and above ground) and the company’s simple, independent, C-corp structure."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.46). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.37 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.53). Revenue for the quarter came in at $574 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $190 thousand. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Traeger, Inc. (COOK) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $162 million versus the consensus estimate of $140.88 million.
STOCKS

