Homeowner in dispute with neighbor should check to see if an easement prohibits fence blocking road access

Q: I have a question about homeowner associations and how much power they have to control what a homeowner does. I live in a high-end, gated community. I think there are close to 1,000 homes here and we have a very “strong” homeowners’ association board of directors. The rules for homeowners are very long, about 35 pages, plus architectural guidelines, which include painting and landscaping requirements. One of the rules is that you can only have two pets “of the type normally kept as household pets.” Well, we have two small dogs and a pot-bellied pig. A pot-bellied pig isn’t the type of pig you raise on a farm for food. It is a small, very clean animal and is well-known for making a great pet. Ours is very affectionate and intelligent. However, just like dogs bark, pigs do squeal sometimes. Not loudly, but the sound is very distinctive. Last week, the woman who lives next door came to my house and screamed at me about the pig. She says it doesn’t belong here and she is threatening to take me to the board. Can a homeowners’ association make me get rid of our pet pig? I would argue that pot-bellied pigs are not uncommon household pets and, besides, he isn’t hurting anyone. It doesn’t seem fair.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO