Marilyn Monroe’s WeHo condo for sale

The Rainbow Bar and Grill has stood at the same spot on the Sunset Strip for so long that many WeHo residents are unaware that the location had a previous life, first as the Villa Nova in the 30s and later as the Windjammer from the 40s through the 60s. Legend has it that Joe DiMaggio proposed to Marilyn Monroe at one of the Windjammer’s tables. The location, along with the Roxy next door, was taken over by the late Mario Maglieri and his partners Elmer Valentine and Lou Adler in 1972.

