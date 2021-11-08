“Eternals,” “Spencer” Arrive At Box-Office

Eternals is off to a big start overseas as the box office results roll in for the top two days overseas. Deadline reports that the latest Marvel feature is up to $20 million already. Even more impressive is the fact that it's currently outpacing Shang-Chi and Black Widow. A lot of this has to do with more theaters being open as the year progresses. But, the numbers are the numbers, the old adage goes, "The best ability is availability." Chloe Zhao's movie may not have had the smashing Rotten Tomatoes numbers that some people would have thought. But, that clearly does not matter for most audiences. The viewer score is almost 40 points higher than the critic score at the time of writing. Clearly, Eternals is doing something right in these theaters. Marvel has to be ecstatic about early performance and hoping that things build in the meantime.

