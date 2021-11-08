CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 NBA Mock Draft: Players to watch as college basketball season tips off

By Kyle Irving
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Champions Classic tipping off on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. ET, college basketball is officially back!. While we're only a few weeks into the 2021-22 NBA season, it's never too early to get familiar with the 2022 NBA Draft hopefuls who are looking to raise their stock every...

www.sportingnews.com

On3.com

2022 NBA Mock Draft: ESPN shakes up board after season openers

Following tipoff of the college basketball season Tuesday, ESPN released a new 2022 NBA mock draft. The Champions Classic featured perennial powers Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and Michigan State. Those matchups gave scouts a chance to evaluate some of the best prospects in the class. Below is the first round of...
NBA
Sporting News

NBA Power Rankings 2021: Each team's biggest concern through Week 4

We're officially one month into the 2021-22 NBA season, meaning the small sample sizes are starting to grow and teams are beginning to reveal their true identities. It's still too early to deem anything we've seen so far as concrete, but there are trends starting to set in across the league, both good and bad. In this week's edition of our NBA Power Rankings, we highlight each team's biggest concern through the first four weeks of the season.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley reacts to Steph Curry torching former team Clippers

Patrick Beverley seems to think that his old team could have used him during their season opener on Wednesday. The LA Clippers, who traded Beverley this past summer, got absolutely lit up by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The former MVP Curry blew up for 25 points in just the first quarter alone, hitting all nine of his field goal attempts and all five of his threes.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
FanSided

Houston Texans 2022 Mock Draft: Best Player Available Approach

The Houston Texans will likely have a top five pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and in this mock, they draft top talent early over a quarterback. After a shocking win to start the season, the Houston Texans are back near the top of the 2022 NFL Draft order. They’ve been sellers ahead of the trade deadline, dealing both Mark Ingram and Charles Omenihu for future late round picks. Combine that with finally having a first round pick after the deal for Laremy Tunsil, and the Texans should be able to start rebuilding.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts 1 Playoff contender on upset watch Saturday

Desmond Howard sent a warning to 1 College Football Playoff contender ahead of Saturday. Despite the No. 8 ranking, Oklahoma is firmly in the Playoff race due to its undefeated record, and Howard put the Sooners on upset alert during Week 10 against the Baylor Bears. “So, last week when...
COLLEGE SPORTS

