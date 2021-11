Hundreds of spectators came out last Sunday to show respect for Dickson County veterans, still a welcome relief for many area military members who served in Vietnam. Beverly Pounds, organizer of the Dickson Veterans Parade, said, “Many of our veterans weren’t given a proper welcome home when they went and served. Therefore, it’s important to help the younger generation understand. We owe that to all of these veterans. We want to keep this going not only to honor the veterans, but our freedoms are not free. Somebody sacrificed.”

DICKSON COUNTY, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO