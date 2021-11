Peoria battled to a 15-15 tie yesterday. They were at home on Tuesday afternoon, coming into the day with a 7-8 record with 14 games to go on the season. Their opponent was the Surprise Saguaros, who owned a 12-4 record. Roansy Contreras was on the mound for his third start of the fall. The...

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO