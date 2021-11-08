CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How having the flu could damage your heart, increase risk for attack or disease

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we think about complications from the flu, we often think pneumonia and bronchitis. In other words, the lungs. We also should think about the heart. "The heart and lungs are tied together," said Dr. Vivek Goswami, a cardiologist with the Heart Hospital of Austin and Austin Heart. A...

EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

In July, during the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Texas Health
Best Life

Going to Bed After This Time Makes Your Heart Disease Risk Soar, New Study Says

We all know the importance of consistently getting a good night's rest, whether or not we actually make it happen. But beyond just the amount and the quality of sleep we get, new research now points to a specific bedtime that can boost your heart health—along with times of night you should not be hitting the hay. Read on to find out how going to sleep after a certain hour can make your risk of heart disease soar.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New York Post

Ten dietary tips to reduce heart disease and stroke risk

The American Heart Association (AHA) on Tuesday outlined 10 key features of a heart-healthy eating pattern. The organization’s new scientific statement, titled “2021 Dietary Guidance to Improve Cardiovascular Health” and published in the journal Circulation, emphasizes the importance of overall dietary pattern, rather than individual foods or nutrients, as well as underscores the critical role of nutrition.
FITNESS
Post-Bulletin

Health Fusion: How social isolation increases risk of disease and death

The COVID-19 shutdown prompted researchers to look at what social isolation does to the human mind and body. And information confirming that it's bad for people seems ever-expanding. Experts from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine found that older US adults who experienced social isolation had higher blood levels of two...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

How bathroom scales could monitor your heart health

In a recent study from the Georgia Institute of Technology, researchers developed an experimental device that uses machine learning tools—and a bathroom scale—to monitor heart failure. The user steps onto the scale and touches metal pads. The device records an electrocardiogram from their fingers and—more importantly—circulation pulsing that makes the...
ELECTRONICS
Tidewater News

How Your Gut Health Impacts Your Disease Risk

Disclaimer: The complete contents of this web site are primarily based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, except in any other case famous. Individual articles are primarily based upon the opinions of the respective creator, who retains copyright as marked. The info on this web site shouldn’t be supposed to switch a one-on-one relationship with a certified well being care skilled and isn’t supposed as medical recommendation. It is meant as a sharing of data and knowledge from the analysis and expertise of Dr. Mercola and his neighborhood. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your personal well being care selections primarily based upon your analysis and in partnership with a certified well being care skilled. If you might be pregnant, nursing, taking treatment, or have a medical situation, seek the advice of your well being care skilled earlier than utilizing merchandise primarily based on this content material.
HEALTH
Sentinel

How heart consumption could affect heart health

Paracetamol was one of the drugs used electronic master of science indicated on Spain for its efficacy with treatment objectives. About general, I learned about a safe medication approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products ( AEMPS ) This medication is part of the medicines called pain...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Bedtime Between 10 And 11PM Linked To Lower Heart Disease Risk

If you want a healthy heart, there are few better ways to start than getting an early night's sleep – but not too early. Regularly falling asleep between 10 pm and 11 pm is linked to a lower risk of developing heart disease, according to a new study published in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
earth.com

Study reveals a precise bedtime that reduces heart disease risk

Most people are aware that getting plenty of rest is essential to staying healthy, and experts recommend that adults get seven to nine hours of sleep every night. However, the importance of precise bedtimes remains relatively unexplored, and new research from the University of Exeter is attempting to change this.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

