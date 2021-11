For decades, women in the workplace have been "doing it all," juggling professional, personal and civic life in a balance that, unfortunately, has been widely accepted as the norm. Now, as we approach two years under a pandemic, we’ve seen the "norms" unravel under the pressures of job insecurity, increased need for child and elder care, and the collapse of female-dominated industries, causing a massive flight of women from the workplace.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO