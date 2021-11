Thanks to events like DC FanDome and the fact that it seems to have been in production forever, we already know quite a bit about The Batman, the Matt Reeves directed movie that has promised to bring a dark, gritty and, above all else, younger Dark Knight than we have previously seen on the big screen. However, Warner Bros. has now released an official synopsis for the movie, and although it doesn't give away anything about the plot that we don't already know, it does hammer home the message that this is going to be a brutal standalone story, outside of the DCEU.

