The Xiaomi 11T is a mid-range smartphone that sits in a very busy area of the smartphone market where it has a lot of competition in spec and price. What this means is that even though it can capture good photos and built quality is great, most other smartphones at this price point also do the same and the Xiaomi 11T isn't doing anything to stand out. Is the Xiaomi 11T a decent mid-range smartphone? Yes, it is, but with so many mid-range smartphones now available, you'll need to compare specs carefully so you purchase the right smartphone for you but overall, the Xiaomi 11T should be on the 'consider' list.

