Several weeks ago, the UK government announced that they were implementing a trial of “safe standing” in the United Kingdom, with clubs invited to apply for a license to feature it at matches. Tottenham Hotspur was one of the clubs that applied. Today, the club announced that, as expected, it has been granted a license for sections of the south stand and away stands to be converted for safe standing, beginning in January 2022. This is the first time that standing at stadiums has been allowed in nearly 30 years.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO