Enlite Cannabis, which calls itself the “first minority-owned cannabis dispensary applicant from Western Massachusetts,” will open Tuesday in Northampton. The Cannabis Control Commission’s Social Equity Program provides training and assistance to those most affected by harsh drug enforcement. When Enlite opens Tuesday on Damon Road, near where the Calvin Coolidge Bridge spans the Connecticut River between Northampton and Hadley, it will do so as the first dispensary in the western part of the state to apply for certification via this program.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO