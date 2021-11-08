CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Harris heads to Paris amid healing US-France rift

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pL8hg_0cptwmnl00

Vice President Harris is headed to Paris on Monday for a five-day trip that will include a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron , underscoring a broader White House effort to prove the U.S. commitment to France after a high-profile spat back in September.

In meeting with Macron in France, Harris will become the third high-level Biden administration official to meet with the French president in the two months since the United States announced with the United Kingdom and Australia a pact on Asia-Pacific security that robbed France of a lucrative defense contract.

The visit, Harris’s third overseas trip as vice president, will also afford her the opportunity to polish her foreign policy chops. Harris will attend the Paris Peace Forum and participate in an international conference on Libya, where she’s expected to encounter some two-dozen other world leaders.

“The key message for this meeting is the importance of this relationship and the fact that U.S.-French partnership matters to the world. It also matters to the American people because what we do together is really critical for both of our nations as well as the entire international community,” a senior administration official told reporters on a call previewing the trip.

The official said that the U.S. and France are taking a “forward-looking” approach to the bilateral relationship and that Harris is looking to advance cooperation between the two nation “in concrete ways.”

Harris has become an emissary for the Biden administration on several difficult policy issues, including immigration and voting rights, but she’s also been engaging regularly with foreign leaders, including by holding her own meetings with them at the White House. Harris visited Mexico and Guatemala in June and Singapore and Vietnam in August for official business.

The Biden administration has set out to rebuild alliances and reassure allies to tackle global challenges, which Biden has coined as an “America is back” approach to foreign policy.

Still, Biden’s meeting with Macron last week ahead of the Group of 20 summit seemed to patch things up somewhat.

“I think the Biden administration realized that it mishandled the rollout of the submarine deal with Australia,” said Charles Kupchan, who served as senior director for European affairs on former President Obama ’s National Security Council. “I think you’re seeing a reengagement plan unfold over a series of weeks aimed at putting relations between Washington and Paris back on a solid footing.”

“I think the Biden team is doing the right thing. There has been a steady drumbeat of phone calls and face-to-face meetings and that’s precisely what you do when you feel you’ve made a misstep,” Kupchan said.

Harris and Macron are expected to talk about a range of issues, including the Indo-Pacific, global health, European security and health.

In addition to the Macron meeting, scheduled to take place Wednesday, officials said Harris will tour the Institut Pasteur, a biomedical research center in Paris, to meet with U.S. and French scientists working on coronavirus and pandemic preparedness. One official described the stop as “personally important” for Harris, given that her mother conducted breast cancer research with scientists at the institute in the 1980s.

Harris will also deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the Paris Peace Forum, which was founded in 2018, that will focus on the need to address inequality.

A number of world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, will attend the conference on Libya. It’s unclear whether the vice president will make any specific announcements on the trip, or to what degree she will hold bilateral engagements with other officials.

A senior administration official said the various elements of the trip “are all based on the convictions that solving global problems requires America to be at the table.”

Comments / 2

Related
95.5 FM WIFC

France marks sixth anniversary of terror attacks in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) – France has marked the sixth anniversary of the night in Paris when Islamic State militants killed 130 people in coordinated strikes against a concert theatre, bars, restaurants and a soccer stadium. Prime Minister Jean Castex and other officials stood in silence to remember the victims of the...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
USA Today

VP Kamala Harris tries to mend US relations with France, meets with Emmanuel Macron

PARIS — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Wednesday that their countries are ready to work together again, after a diplomatic drama surrounding a submarine deal that put the relationship at a historic low. Harris met with Macron in the evening at the Elysee presidential...
POTUS
denvergazette.com

Harris and Macron sidestep submarine rift in talks

PARIS — Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron covered plenty of ground during a two-hour meeting on Wednesday but avoided the elephant in the room: France's anger over the United States's role in scuttling its multibillion-dollar submarine contract with Australia. "They actually didn't talk about submarines," a...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

In France, Kamala Harris affects weird French accent

Well, this is an innovative manner of conducting diplomacy. Vice President Kamala Harris affected a bizarre accent this week during her overseas trip in France, hitting her syllables at weird moments and cutting short certain words. It sounded like a poor man’s attempt at imitating Jacques Cousteau. “With us in...
U.S. POLITICS
KABC

Kamala Harris out of country–In Mexico? Afghanistan? No. Paris.

(Washington, DC) — Kamala Harris is on her first European trip as Vice President. Harris arrived in France early Tuesday morning with plans to stay until Saturday. When the White House announced her trip last month, it said Harris would attend the Paris Peace Forum and deliver a speech there. She’s also expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
NPR

Vice President Harris Travels To France To Mend Fences

Vice President Kamala Harris is in France for several days, helping to mend the U.S. relationship with that country after a recent drama involving a military submarine contract with Australia. The visit also gives her an opportunity to expand her foreign policy resume. Connect:. Subscribe to the NPR Politics Podcast...
POTUS
wmleader.com

Kamala Harris heads to France to discuss European migrants

Vice President Kamala Harris’s third foreign trip will see her grapple with the migrant crisis — in Europe. The veep travels to France on Monday for four days of high-profile meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European leaders as they gather in Paris to mark Armistice Day, which commemorates the end of World War I.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Voting Rights#French#Asia Pacific#Polish#The Paris Peace Forum#American
The Guardian

Simon Birmingham blames media for deepening Australia’s rift with France

A senior Morrison government minister has attempted to blame journalists for the escalation in the French-Australian diplomatic rift, questioning whether an interview with the French president was in the “national interest”. Finance minister and frequent Morrison government spokesman Simon Birmingham queried whether it was “wise” for Australian journalists to have...
JOE BIDEN
CBS News

Migrants rescued barely conscious 30 miles from Poland's border with Belarus as Lukashenko faces off with Europe

Poland, near the Belarusian border — Belarus' autocratic leader said on Monday that thousands of migrants — many of them seeking asylum from the violence in Iraq, Syria and other nations torn by strife — didn't want to be flown back to their homelands, as he doubled down in a tense standoff with the European Union. President Alexander Lukashenko's Russian-backed regime is accused by the EU and the United States of luring desperate people to the country, easing travel into and through Belarus, with the unwritten promise being an easy land border to cross onto EU soil in Poland or another neighboring country.
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

White House defends Kamala Harris amid 'rift' with Biden

The White House has defended Kamala Harris amid reports of a deepening rift between Joe Biden and his vice president. Mr Biden's spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, said Ms Harris was a "vital partner" to the US president following extensive reporting of a dysfunctional relationship between the pair as both dropped to record lows in new polling.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Singapore
Country
France
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
White House
KREX

A complicated relationship: Biden and Xi prepare for meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping have slurped noodles together in Beijing. They’ve shared deep thoughts about the meaning of America during an exchange on the Tibetan plateau. They’ve gushed to U.S. business leaders about developing sincere respect for each other. The American president has held up his relationship with Xi as […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

387K+
Followers
45K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy