The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns by a score of 15-10 in a gritty divisional game on Sunday. As always, there are plenty of takeaways to be had:. Not only did the Steelers finally gain a winning record after their victory over the Browns, but it was their third straight win. That winning streak likely won’t end over the next two weeks, as the Steelers have two extremely winnable games against the Bears and Lions in their following matchups. It’s far too early to guarantee that the Steelers will be on a streak of 5-straight victories heading into their primetime matchup against the Chargers on November 21st, but it would be a massive confidence boost for the team as they enter the final stretch of their season which is as crucial as it is difficult.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO