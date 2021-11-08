CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

This Troubling News Could Send Pot Stocks Crashing This Week

By David Jagielski
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • JPMorgan Chase will restrict the trading of U.S. pot stocks as of Nov. 8.
  • With less liquidity, these stocks can become much more volatile and riskier investments -- in the short term.
  • Despite this adverse news, there is still hope that marijuana reform could come sooner rather than later.

One of the reasons many U.S. marijuana stocks are undervalued right now is that they can't reach a broad pool of investors. The federal ban on marijuana prevents them from trading on major exchanges like the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Marijuana companies in the U.S. also struggle to obtain funding as many banks shun them out of fear of facing repercussions from the federal government.

And despite there being optimism that legalization may be around the corner, that's by no means a guarantee as the industry might still have a long road ahead of it, especially in light of the recent actions made by top bank JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyAuJ_0cptwQKf00
Image source: Getty Images.

Bank to restrict the trading of marijuana stocks that operate in the U.S.

According to Reuters, JPMorgan "has told prime brokerage clients it will no longer let them buy certain U.S. cannabis-related securities beginning Nov. 8." This relates to companies with a "direct nexus to marijuana-related activities" that do not trade on one of the main North American exchanges, such as the Nasdaq, NYSE, or the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Those primarily affected by this decision are multi-state operators such as Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) and Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF), which because of the illegality of cannabis in the U.S., have to trade over the counter and on the Canadian Securities Exchange, which has laxer rules than the TSX.

The bank will allow clients to liquidate their positions in such holdings, but they won't be allowed to make new purchases or take on new short positions in them. As a result, there could be lots of selling activity this week of those pot stocks from panicked investors. That doesn't mean it's impossible to buy the stocks as there are other brokerages out there, but this is yet another example of how investing in the U.S. cannabis industry continues to be a challenge.

Why did JPMorgan do this?

While nothing specific has changed in the marijuana industry to suggest these types of stocks have gotten riskier, the bank told its clients that it has a new "framework that is designed to comply with U.S. money laundering laws and regulations by restricting certain activities."

Banks that deal with marijuana companies have to fill out suspicious-activity reports on a recurring basis. And although it isn't impossible for a company to open a bank account or even obtain a loan, it's certainly not easy. A top bank like JPMorgan is going to be especially wary of being involved with the industry.

Nonetheless, it's an interesting development considering that there appears to be hope for marijuana reform, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pushing for marijuana legalization and President Joe Biden appearing to be in favor of decriminalizing the substance. It may not necessarily mean that the bank believes reform is a long shot. It could just be the bank's own risk management team that decided to take these additional precautionary measures to ensure they don't run afoul with the federal government.

Should cannabis investors be worried?

There's no doubt that this development could be concerning, as it has the potential to negatively impact liquidity in marijuana stocks. A reduction in liquidity can lead to volatile price movements, and thus, more risk in the short term.

For long-term investors, however, this is just a bump in the road. With 36 states permitting medical marijuana and 18 of them having enacted legislation for adult-use pot, the writing is on the wall that legalization, or at least some kind of reform, will likely be coming soon. Fewer than 10% of Americans believe marijuana should remain illegal.

This week (and possibly for the foreseeable future) there could be some adverse price movement for Curaleaf and other MSOs, but that shouldn't deter investors from owning these stocks. The top marijuana companies in the U.S. are building out their positions in the country (Curaleaf is in 23 states) and will be among the biggest winners once marijuana reform eventually takes place. With an annual revenue run rate of more than $1 billion, Curaleaf is already a top company in the industry. As marijuana laws loosen up, it could set up the business for even better results. Legalization, for example, would allow the company to ship its products across state lines and benefit from economies of scale.

It'll require patience, but holding on to shares of U.S.-based marijuana stocks could lead to some significant returns over the long run.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Rivian IPO: Why Investors Should Wait

Rivan (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock has dominated news headlines recently with its splashy IPO. But there are some good reasons for investors to resist jumping into a newly public company's shares. In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Nov. 9 -- before the stock started trading -- Fool.com contributors Trevor...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Shares Fell Sharply on Monday

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continued sliding lower on Monday. This extends the growth stock's more than 15% pullback last week. Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker fell as much as 5.3% on Monday before recovering a bit to a 4.6% loss as of 12:20 p.m. EST. The growth stock's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Blink Charging Stock Soared 17% Today

Shares of electric car charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) rocketed to close 17.1% higher on Monday. You can thank an analyst at H.C. Wainwright for that. Shares of Blink got upgraded to buy with a $50 price target at investment banker H.C. Wainwright this morning, as described in a note covered on StreetInsider.com. As analyst Sameer Joshi explained, Blink is benefiting from "several positive developments," not least the passage of President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes "approximately $7.5B" in funding for companies building out electric vehicle (EV) charging networks in the U.S.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE: WMG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Warner Music shares rose 2% to $49.30 in after-hours trading. Vicinity Motor Corp....
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is a very good company. Despite having a giant run recently, he expects the stock to go "even higher still." When asked about NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Cramer said he recommends Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian Automotive,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Despegar.com has posted larger-than-expected losses every quarter over the past year. It reports again on Wednesday. Digital World Acquisition bounced back after back-to-back weeks of double-digit declines, but SPAC deals often dip after the initial combination euphoria. iQIYI has seen its premium audience go stagnant over the past two years....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#Jpmorgan Chase#Reuters#North American#Curaleaf Holdings#Tcnnf
The Motley Fool

Why Dollar Tree Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) surged 14% on Monday after a respected investment firm took a large stake in the company. Activist investor Mantle Ridge wants to drive changes at Dollar Tree that it believes will make the retailer's stock more valuable, according to The Wall Street Journal. To jump-start that process, Mantle Ridge acquired a $1.8 billion stake in Dollar Tree.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Plunged Today

Electric vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE:NIO) slid at the start of the week, dropping 5.4% as of 1:10 p.m. EST on Monday. A rival's car winning top accolades right ahead of its much-awaited earnings release -- even as Nio failed to impress investors with its third-quarter numbers -- is spooking investors.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Senate
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Companies that generate lots of cash can hold up well in a bad economy. Investments that cross a lot of industries are better diversified than ones that are tightly concentrated. $5,000 can be enough to get you well on the path of a successful long-term investing strategy. As an investor,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Square Stock?

Square is a financial technology company with both merchant and consumer products. It just announced an acquisition of Afterpay for $29 billion. The stock trades at a price-to-gross-profit ratio of 26. Financial technology (fintech) companies have provided strong returns for shareholders in the last decade, driven by the continued adoption...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Canopy and Sundial Dropped Today, but Curaleaf Popped

A proposed Republican-sponsored bill to decriminalize marijuana has been formally submitted in the House. The new bill, authored by U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, would tax marijuana federally at only 3%. Some investors who bet big on marijuana stocks last week are cashing out Monday. What happened. When is good news...
U.S. POLITICS
The Motley Fool

Why CrowdStrike Stock Crumbled by More Than 10% Today

Shares of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) got tackled for a loss Monday morning. Its shares had tumbled by 10.5% as of 10:37 a.m. EST. You can thank Morgan Stanley for that. So what. Bright and early Monday morning, investment bank Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CrowdStrike with an underweight (i.e.,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Slipped on Monday

Shares of fuel cell and "green hydrogen" producer Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) took a hit this morning on news that the renewable power pioneer is getting some additional competition in Europe. As of 11:20 a.m. EST, Plug Power stock has retreated 2.4% from last week's close. So what. Specifically, this morning...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Casper Sleep Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

Casper Sleep has shed more than two-thirds of its value since its 2020 IPO, and it reports third-quarter results after Monday's close. Supply chain constraints and rising input costs are weighing on its business, and guidance was rough last time out. An analyst downgrade just three trading days before Casper...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here Are 2 Must-Watch Nasdaq Stocks Monday Morning

The Nasdaq looked poised to keep rising Monday. Oatly, however, saw substantial losses in premarket trading after its latest earnings report. Dollar Tree shares appeared ready to reach record highs on news of institutional investor interest. Stocks have been on a record run lately, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

Alphabet still looks undervalued when looking at the sum of its parts. LendingClub trades at a huge discount to its fintech peers with strikingly similar financials. Green Thumb Industries would benefit strongly from cannabis descheduling, and just reported solid revenue growth. A popular phrase among growth investors is that "winners...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy