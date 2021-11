The Panthers came into this game with the hope of winning their second straight game after a Week 8 win over the Falcons to even their 2021 record to 4-4. The first half was not exactly what the Panthers hoped it would be. They were gifted with two turnovers that started drives on the Patriots’ side of the 50-yard line, and came away with just two field goals. To make matters worse, the defense gave up two touchdown drives to allow the Patriots to take a 14-6 lead into the half.

