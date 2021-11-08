'Less for More' Is the Worst Deal of All | Opinion
The original objective of the JCPOA—to keep Iran one year from "breakout" to one-bomb's worth of weapons-grade uranium—is long...www.newsweek.com
The original objective of the JCPOA—to keep Iran one year from "breakout" to one-bomb's worth of weapons-grade uranium—is long...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0