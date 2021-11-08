CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Gatik fully removes the driver from its autonomous trucks

By Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper
freightwaves.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are traveling the roads in Bentonville, Arkansas, don’t be surprised if that Walmart box truck that passes you on the street appears to be driverless. It is. Autonomous vehicle company Gatik announced Monday that it is now moving freight for Walmart in its box trucks with no one in...

www.freightwaves.com

imore.com

Apple adds 23 more drivers, no new cars to its autonomous Apple Car fleet

Apple's autonomous car project has picked up 23 new driers. The number of cars remains the same — 69. Apple is yet to apply for an autonomous permit. Apple has added 23 new drivers to those driving around in its autonomous cars, but the number of actual vehicles hasn't changed, according to a new report and the California DMV. What's more, Apple still hasn't applied for a permit that would allow the cars to drive themselves.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Gatik and Walmart announce the first successful fully autonomous deliveries in the world

Gatik and Walmart have announced that they successfully administered fully autonomous self-driving trucks to fulfil deliveries for Walmart in Arkansas, US. Multiple self-driving box trucks transported a client’s order between a Walmart outlet and a Neighbourhood market. These autonomous trucks functioned completely without safety drivers; and according to Gatik, it marks the first time that autonomous deliveries were carried out safely to that extent.
ECONOMY
WOKV

Walmart, Gatik launch first fully driverless delivery route in Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has partnered with Silicon Valley startup Gatik to provide its online grocery business with fully driverless delivery, starting with a seven-mile loop in the retail behemoth’s hometown. The alliance is intended to increase capacity while reducing inefficiencies, CNBC reported. In a joint news release issued Tuesday,...
ARKANSAS STATE
WebProNews

Walmart Expanding Autonomous Delivery Truck Trial in Arkansas

Walmart is taking the next step toward autonomous deliveries, expanding its pilot program involving Gatik’s autonomous trucks. Autonomous delivery is one of the next big steps in retail, with Amazon, Walmart and others experimenting with drones and delivery bots. Walmart appears to be teaming up with Gatik, a startup that is developing autonomous delivery trucks.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

How autonomous trucks could fix our broken supply chains

Driverless trucks can't arrive soon enough. Why it matters: Ports are backed up and there aren't enough truck drivers to get all the containers where they need to be, leading to product shortages, inflation and stressed-out holiday shoppers. Driverless trucks could theoretically be operating 24/7, moving freight from clogged ports...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

There’s been a flurry of autonomous trucking news—here’s a roundup

Last week was a big week for Wicked fans, crypto showdowns between city mayors, and...autonomous trucking?. Let’s drive into the latter. Bye-bye, driver: On Wednesday, TuSimple, the San Diego–based self-driving truck startup, announced its plans to proceed with removing safety drivers from trucks on certain routes. It plans to test the program—which would involve no humans inside the vehicles, TechCrunch reported—before year-end, on 80-mile stints on Arizona public road.
ECONOMY
WOWT

Supply chain issues stemming from truck driver shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Supply chain issues are starting to hit the Midwest and part of the problem with getting goods where they need to go is the lack of qualified truck drivers. Right now, Bob Costello, the Chief Economist for the American Trucking Association, tells 6 News that there’s...
OMAHA, NE
freightwaves.com

Study: Autonomous trucking transfer hubs promise huge cost savings

A Georgia Tech study funded by Ryder System Inc. suggests huge cost savings for autonomous trucks using a network of autonomous transfer hubs that gain efficiencies beyond avoiding the cost of pay and benefits for human drivers. Ryder (NYSE: R) provided order data from its dedicated transportation solutions operation in...
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Autonomous truck company Embark begins trading on Nasdaq

Autonomous truck company Embark Trucks, Inc. completed its merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II this week and began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol EMBK. The company is valued at approximately $5 billion. Embark builds the software that powers autonomous trucks and will license it to users on a per-mile basis. To date, the company says it has more than 14,200 reservations for the self-driving technology, including from logistics companies such as Knight-Swift, Mesilla Valley Transportation, and DHL. The announcement makes history in that 26-year old Co-Founder and CEO Alex Rodrigues is now the youngest CEO of a publicly held company. Rodrigues founded Embark in 2016 with business partner and Chief Technology Officer Brandon Moak. They say the capital raised in the transaction will help the company bring self-driving trucks to market in the next few years. “We are thrilled to reach this important milestone and become a public company to further our mission of evolving the trucking industry, and using autonomous software to create a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable freight ecosystem,” Rodrigues said in a press statement Thursday. “... We remain differentiated as America’s longest running self-driving truck program with an asset-light go-to-market strategy, our proprietary patent-pending Vision Map Fusion technology, and our carrier-friendly, platform-agnostic Embark Universal Interface approach. We believe that the capital raised in this transaction will help us achieve our commercialization plans to bring self-driving trucks to the U.S. Sunbelt in 2024.”
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

F3 Day One: Autonomous trucks and systems

They’re joined by Matt Carroll, Project Manager at Waymo; Sanjiv Khurana, General Manager, Digital Vehicle Solutions at Daimler Trucks North America; Adrian Garcia, Founder & CEO at Gatego; Lauren Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Armstrong Transportation and Micah Osborne, CTO and co-founder and Will Jones CEO and co-founder at Loadflex.
CARS
freightwaves.com

‘Beyond unprecedented’ surge in authorized drivers continues to flood market

Over the past 16 months, more than 113,000 for-hire trucking applications have received federal operating authority, according to data from consultancy FTR. More than 100,000 of those applicants representing a pool of 195,000 drivers still held authority as of Nov. 1, according to FTR’s analysis of government data. Solo operators...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

What if we just folded all the shipping containers?

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about shipping crisis solutions. Can foldable shipping containers help? Staxxon’s George Kochanowski and Richard Danderline tell us how their smart box intermodal containers could save space and help clear up the ports. Technology-driven logistics and last-mile delivery provider Bolt Logistics announced...
INDUSTRY
WTAJ

Tesla driver’s complaint being looked into by US regulators

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are looking into a complaint from a Tesla driver that the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software caused a crash. The driver was beta testing the “Full Self-Driving” software, and the Tesla SUV went into the wrong lane and was hit by another vehicle, according to a complaint filed by […]
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
freightwaves.com

Uber Freight takes on $550M in new ownership, closes Transplace deal

Uber Freight has completed its acquisition of Transplace, a $2.25 billion deal that also involved Uber Freight taking on another investment of more than a half-billion dollars. The completion of the Transplace deal had been expected in the fourth quarter, so its timing was expected. What wasn’t expected was that...
BUSINESS

