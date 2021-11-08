CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions news conference: Not in market for Odell Beckham

Detroit Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions are back in action after a week off and they continue their quest of getting their first victory of the season. If Dan Campbell wants to notch win number one in his run as Lions head coach, he’ll need to do it against the...

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllLions

Dan Campbell Reveals How Lions Plan to Improve Anemic Offense

It was no secret the Detroit Lions' offense was not generating enough big plays in the passing game. After reviewing film of the offense during the bye week, head coach Dan Campbell expressed on Monday that he wants to see quarterback Jared Goff press the issue a little more to feature the wide receivers on the roster.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell explains why he fined himself

This coming Sunday, the 0-8 Detroit Lions will look to win their first game of the season when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. When a team starts off a season with eight straight losses, there is often chatter about the head coach losing the team but that is not the case with the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Afc#Wr#Twitter Ahammfreepress#The Detroit Free Press
chatsports.com

Week 9 Mailbag: Can coach Dan Campbell motivate the Lions to a victory?

It’s time for another edition of the AskPOD Mailbag, where Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt answer a handful of your questions about the Detroit Lions. How can Dan Campbell keep the team together despite all the losses and the possibility of going 0-17. I know that he was on the 0-16 2008 Detroit Lions squad, so how MCDC can motivate the team to play above their talent and get a win? — whatevergong82.
NFL
FanSided

Should Dan Campbell be more involved with the Lions’ offense?

Dan Campbell hinted he will be more involved with the Lions offense after the bye week, but would it make any difference?. Entering their Week 8 bye, the Detroit Lions have one of the worst offenses in the NFL across the board. Head coach Dan Campbell has already hinted at changes as the team goes into a Week 9 bye, and the status of offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has too easily been called into question.
NFL
Morning Sun

Booher: Grading Dan Campbell’s 2021 first half with Lions

Dan Campbell has owned his first season as the head coach of the Detroit Lions. No, it hasn’t been perfect. In fact, it’s been the opposite record-wise. Yet, he’s taken accountability for the team’s struggles. When the team gets beaten up, he owns it. Campbell has been transparent, honest and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sidelionreport.com

Dan Campbell says Lions Week 8 game film was buried

After reviewing it, and with nothing more to be gained, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Week 8’s game film has been buried. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made headlines with his “knee cap-biting” assertion during his introductory press conference, and he cried at the podium after a gut-wrenching Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions stock watch: Is shine wearing off Dan Campbell after latest loss?

Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and looks at players who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at Ford Field:. Three up. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: A rookie fourth-round pick out of USC, St. Brown was the only Lions...
NFL
Detroit News

Lions notes: Dan Campbell looks to get Amon-Ra St. Brown more involved

Allen Park — When discussing ways he could address his team's struggling offense in the immediate aftermath of last month's 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the first name Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell mentioned was rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. "I think we need to look long and...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell gives latest update on Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to snap a losing streak that dates all the way back to 1955 when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Lions are going to pull off the upset, they are going to need as many hands on deck as possible, including LT Taylor Decker, who is still trying to come back from a hand injury.
NFL
MLive

Lions coach Dan Campbell devoting more time to slumping offense, QB Jared Goff after bye week

ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell is devoting more of his time to the offense and quarterback Jared Goff as the Detroit Lions exit their bye week as the NFL’s last winless team. Not much has gone right for the Lions this year, with the offense and toothless passing attacking sticking out. It’s been brutal no matter how you look at the situation. The Lions average 5.5 net yards per passing attempt, ranking 29th in the league. Goff ranks last in terms of average completed air yards by a decent margin, getting 3.7 yards per Next Gen Stats. He’s the only qualifying quarterback averaging south of 4.0 yards in that department, highlighting the team’s inability to push it downfield.
NFL
chatsports.com

Monday Overreactions: Is Lions head coach Dan Campbell ready for this?

Here’s one I’m sure nobody wants to talk about. Is Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell in over his head? Is he ready to be a head coach? After Sunday’s game, it’s fair to talk about it out loud. Look, I love Dan Campbell. I have no doubt that he’s...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Notes: Lions coach Dan Campbell typically uses his timeouts well

Not everyone is hard-core about clock management, but here at Pride of Detroit clock management is serious business just like special teams analysis. An item that came across our feed this week was a fun article on the use of timeouts courtesy of league data scientist Tom Bliss and NFL Football Operations’ fun zone called “The Extra Point.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy