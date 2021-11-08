Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions news conference: Not in market for Odell Beckham

ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell is devoting more of his time to the offense and quarterback Jared Goff as the Detroit Lions exit their bye week as the NFL’s last winless team. Not much has gone right for the Lions this year, with the offense and toothless passing attacking sticking out. It’s been brutal no matter how you look at the situation. The Lions average 5.5 net yards per passing attempt, ranking 29th in the league. Goff ranks last in terms of average completed air yards by a decent margin, getting 3.7 yards per Next Gen Stats. He’s the only qualifying quarterback averaging south of 4.0 yards in that department, highlighting the team’s inability to push it downfield.

