How to Watch RE:WIRED 2021

By Boone Ashworth
Wired
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWIRED’s global editorial director Gideon Lichfield sits down with Kai-Fu Lee, CEO of Sinovation Ventures, and Yoky Matsuoka, founder and CEO of the personal assistant service Yohana, to discuss the future of AI. Ever seen an iPhone? A MacBook? Well, you’ve got Jony Ive to thank for that. Ive...

www.wired.com

LoveFrom's Jony Ive to talk about creativity at RE:Wired

Former Apple design chief Jony Ive will be speaking at RE:Wired on November 9, in a talk titled "Designing for the Future We Want to Inhabit." Ive will be taking part in the RE:Wired event on the first day of the two-day event, in a session moderated by Conde Nast COO Anna Wintour. According to the event's agenda, Ive will talk to Wintour to "discuss his new endeavors, priorities, the very nature of creativity, ideas, and the future of design as he sees it."
Wired

Jony Ive on Why the iPod Was Apple's First Wearable

After 27 years with Apple, Sir Jony Ive decided to start something new. The legendary codesigner of such products as the iPod, the iMac, the iPhone, the MacBook, and the iPad seems to have found himself with a sort of split vision recently. With one eye toward the past, he is also looking keenly into the future, in an effort to glean how the former might inform the latter. Of course, as one of the world's most celebrated designers working in an industry that studies his every move, he may have his finger on the scale a bit.
Wired

Substack Is Now a Playground for the Deplatformed

The hyped newsletter platform, founded in 2017 and touted as an alternative way forward for the perpetually struggling ad-driven media industry, has positioned itself as the anti-Facebook—a place where quality and thoughtfulness triumph over engagement algorithms. But some of its most feted writers are considered by many to push harmful content. Such successes raise an awkward question for the new media darling: If Substack is the future, what future is it even creating?
Wired

Netflix, Please Add a ‘Watched It’ Button Already

It’s Sunday morning. I’m out of bed but slightly hungover and heading for the couch. I need something gentle to watch. My wife and I like to watch made-for-TV whodunnits and courtroom dramas on mornings like this, but with several streaming services to browse, it can take half an hour or more to unearth a good prospect.
Wired

Timnit Gebru Says Artificial Intelligence Needs to Slow Down

Artificial intelligence researchers are facing a problem of accountability: How do you try to ensure decisions are responsible when the decision maker is not a responsible person, but rather an algorithm? Right now, only a handful of people and organizations have the power—and resources—to automate decision-making. Organizations rely on AI...
ithinkdiff.com

Jony Ive speaks on Steve Jobs, wearables, and LoveFrom at RE:WIRED 2021

In an interview with Vogue’s Anna Wintour at the 2021 RE:WIRED event, former Apple design chief Jony Ive confirmed that he is still working with the Cupertino tech giant. Ive was part of a panel called “Designing for the Future We Want to Inhabit,” where he spoke on broad topics like Steve Jobs, wearables, and his design company, LoveFrom.
Wired

RE:WIRED 2021: Jony Ive on the 20th Anniversary of the iPod

Legendary designer, Jony Ive, shares the unique opportunities and technologies that contributed to the success of the iPod. Apple made general purpose computing devices. I think one of the things that was so unique and special,. I think about the computer. was its ability to be general purpose. And I...
Wired

Review: Beats Fit Pro

Apple-owned Beats, in particular, has made a wide array of fantastic models in the past several years. From the affordable Powerbeats (8/10, WIRED Recommends) to the flagship Studio3 (8/10, WIRED Recommends), the improved fit, sound, and build quality in the Apple-owned era has impressed me and my colleagues. For years...
Wired

This Company Tapped AI for Its Website—and Landed in Court

AccessiBe says it can simplify the work of making websites accessible to people with impaired vision or other challenges by “replacing a costly, manual process with an automated, state-of-the-art AI technology.” In a lawsuit filed against Eyebobs in January, Murphy alleged that the retailer failed to provide people using screen readers equal access to its services and that the technology from AccessiBe—not party to the suit—doesn’t work as advertised.
Wired

Meta Isn’t the Only Company Building the Metaverse

This week on Gadget Lab, we welcome WIRED editor at large Steven Levy, who spoke to Hanke about how Niantic is countering Facebook's vision of the metaverse. Then Lauren talks with Bobby Murphy, the cofounder and CTO of Snap, and AR and VR developer Brielle Garcia, who makes lenses for Snap Spectacles, about their vision for our augmented future.
Wired

What Is Imax Enhanced, and Should You Care?

Disney+ today added a new way to watch 13 of its biggest Marvel titles: Imax Enhanced. This new viewing mode on the platform features a larger picture, along with a standard for better image picture and sound, similar to Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos. Fortunately, you can get some benefits of this new standard on most existing TVs.
Wired

The Man, the Myth, and the Metaverse

The fine print wasn’t just a legalese caveat excusing the company’s liability against anyone unable to distinguish between design fictions and product launches (sorry to everyone who was dusting off their chess board, preparing to play with a holographic opponent). It was also a caveat for the professed intentions of Facebook, now Meta, that Zuckerberg extolled throughout his presentation. He suggested Meta was going to be a team player, leaning into the language of openness and interoperability; that his company would be a metaverse company, joining those that predate Facebook. But actual results, the disclaimer reminds, may differ. Likewise, while Zuckerberg described the metaverse as “the next platform” in a tidy lineage from desktop to networked to mobile computing, we should be concerned that his intended metaverse is “the final platform.” Zuckerberg’s narrative of the metaverse as information technology’s culmination has power because it reinforces a grander myth of progress; a myth that stretches back to the 19th century and shapes Silicon Valley’s self-understanding. This is also a myth of domination, erasure, and violence. Ironically, conceptualizing the metaverse as the final platform abruptly draws to a close the myth of progress, so potent because of its open-endedness. Unintentionally, Zuckerberg has provided critics and enthusiasts alike the opportunity to create new narratives.
Wired

How a VR Company Became the Airbnb for NFTs

It was a small crowd—fewer than a hundred people, masked and spaced apart in Ballroom B of the Santa Clara Convention Center in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley, waiting to hear about collaboration software. Loewenstein is the head of business development at Spatial, a venture-backed startup that has spent the past couple years convincing enterprise clients they needed to strap on headsets and buy into its virtual reality meeting apps. But on Wednesday of last week, Loewenstein launched into a presentation on NFTs, virtual art houses, the Utah Jazz NBA team, and the curse of having been christened a “future of work” app.
Wired

Beeple Will Update a New $29M Piece ‘For the Rest of My Life’

Until about a year ago, artist Mike Winkleman hadn’t sold a print for more than 100 bucks. Then, this spring, he became, according to auction house Christie’s, one of the three most valuable artists alive. Yet, many people still don't know his name. Part of that may be because he’s more commonly known by his pseudonym: Beeple. It also may be due to the fact that the $69 million work that put him on the map was a non-fungible token (NFT), a blockchain-verified form of digital art many are still trying to wrap their heads around. But just because Winkleman is still making a name for himself doesn't mean he's new to the art world.
Wired

RE:WIRED 2021: Kai-Fu Lee on Using AI in Health Care

Kai-Fu Lee, CEO of Sinovation Ventures, dives into the potential downsides of using AI on health care. for healthcare. I think it's one of the few win-wins,. work together and the data were made available. I think the trends are very positive in the sense. that all of our data...
Wired

RE:WIRED 2021: Renée DiResta on How Misinformation Has Changed

Renée DiResta of the Stanford Internet Observatory shares how people can balance the freedom of sharing information while engaging in healthy discourse. And misinformation is very, very old. So how do we think about what's new today?. How do we think about the affordances. that social media has given us,...
Wired

RE:WIRED 2021: Beeple on Art as a Subscription

Digital artist Mike Winkelmann, a.k.a. Beeple, shares how his latest piece, “Human One,” will continue to update over time—and what that means for how digital art will be viewed in the future. Released on 11/10/2021. Usually when people purchase a piece of art,. they're purchasing what they can see,. what...
Wired

RE:WIRED 2021: Stéphane Bancel on Scientific Patents and Innovation

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel explains the challenges of innovating in a pandemic—and the opportunities for developing new technologies. you need lot of investments. before we had the pandemic. And that's how we develop the technologies. And a piece I think we need to be careful and thoughtful,. and it's an...
Wired

Doom’s Creator Goes After ‘Doomscroll’

Dustin Mitchell was scanning the local news one day when inspiration struck in an unlikely article. The report was on a woman who, in a fit of QAnon mania, had destroyed a display of face masks at a Scottsdale, Arizona, Target store. The woman later explained what brought her to that point: “All I did was doomscroll,” she said, referring to her voracious consumption of disastrous news on social media. Something in Mitchell clicked.
