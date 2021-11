Fifteen area schools are a bit more flush with discretionary funds thanks to K&B True Value Hardware, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Ledo Pizza & Pasta, and Soul. This afternoon, Jared Littmann, owner of K&B True Value Hardware presented checks totaling over $30,000 to 15 local schools. This money was raised by donation requests by their cashiers from late August through October until those donations reached $15,000. At that time, those donations were matched by K&B True Value, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Ledo Pizza & Pasta Annapolis, and Soul restaurant. More specifically, customers were asked to which school they wanted to make a donation and in what amounts and the business donations matched those choices.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO