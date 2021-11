Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena used part of his time at the lectern Wednesday morning to rail against elements of the Culture War. “I’m very concerned with the so-called cancel culture that’s out there nowadays,” Polisena warned the crowd gathered for Johnston’s Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony. “I’m sure that this is probably one of the days that is their target. But we can’t allow that. Tell the cancel culture to go away. They want to get rid of all the days that we celebrate, all the days that we cherish. Really. So, I’m hoping that those so-called politicians in Washington wake up and stop catering to the cancel culture.”

