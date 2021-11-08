Philly public works program lights the way to contracts for diverse talent

Corruption charges against Johnny “Doc” Dougherty and City Councilman Bobby Henon have garnered national headlines since 2019, and WHYY Reporter MEIR RINDE has been in court covering their trial since it began in early October this year. He’ll join us to discuss major findings and if the jury’s decision could set a precedence for future cases. And, it’s no surprise the pandemic has negatively impacted mental health for kids, but experts say behavioral struggles, depression and anxiety are becoming more severe than ever – and showing up in patients as young as 4 years old. We’re joined by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Psychiatrist-in-Chief DR. TAMI BENTON to look at a national shortage of inpatient facilities for the most at-risk children, and how it’s impacting local families. We’re also one week away from the 2021 Philadelphia Marathon, which took a Covid-19 hiatus last year. Race Director and running coach KATHLEEN TITUS will share tips for first time runners and give us a look behind the scenes of the City’s 27th annual race.

