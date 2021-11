NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Country music star Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are honored by Belmont University. A ballroom in the campus’ new Fisher Center for the Performing Arts is named after alumnus Paisley and his wife for the work they are doing with The Store, a non-profit on the campus that the couple founded two years ago. The Paisley's also created a scholarship fund at the school in 2012 that provides financial assistance for a deserving student with demonstrated need who is studying in the Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO