On Oct. 20, Missouri State Rep. Travis Smith conducted a town hall meeting to discuss the issue of bringing fast, reliable internet to rural areas in Missouri, including Pontiac, where the meeting was held at the Pontiac / Price Place Volunteer Fire Department building. Mike Gardner with Ozarks Wi-Fi, pictured above, right, with his back to the camera, addressed the residents during part of the meeting to discuss his company’s services and the issues that have prevented it from offering internet in that area. Photos submitted.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO