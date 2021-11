LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–If you go back over the past five years, catalytic converter thefts in Lincoln are at a new high. There were nine cases in all of 2016, but so far this year, there are 800. There were 274 in all of 2020. LPD worked with the City Council and scrap dealers to help create a new catalytic converter ordinance that requires anyone who wants to have that detached metal to apply for a $5 permit.

11 DAYS AGO