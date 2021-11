November is here, which means plenty of things: cozy sweaters, shorter days, and crying to Taylor Swift and Adele. Since we are still in Scorpio season for the first half of the month, you may be feeling the feelings a touch more than usual. However, while we may be a little emotional, our style game will be deadly serious when Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters Capricorn on November 5, where it will stay for the rest of the year. While in practical Capricorn, our personal style becomes more professional with blazers, pencil skirts, and an earthy, neutral color palette. Though you can add some jumpsuits and killer boots to catch everyone’s eye.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO